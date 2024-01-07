Bangladesh Election Day: Prime Minister Sheikh Hasina’s Bold Assertion on Opposition Party

Prime Minister Sheikh Hasina of Bangladesh made a remarkable statement during the recently held general elections. In a show of confidence and determination, she referred to the opposition party, Bangladesh Nationalist Party (BNP), as a “terrorist organization.” This declaration was made as the BNP chose to boycott the elections, abstaining from competing against Hasina’s Awami League.

PM Sheikh Hasina firmly believes that her actions serve to uphold democratic principles and secure the nation’s democratic future. As she exercised her vote alongside her daughter at City College in Dhaka on Sunday morning, Hasina emphasized the significance of democracy in the country’s development.

“Our country is sovereign and independent,” she asserted. “We have established people’s democratic rights…I want to make sure that democracy should continue in this country and without democracy, you can’t make any development.”

She further highlighted the achievements of the long-term democratic system that has been in place from 2009 to 2023, expressing pride in the progress made by Bangladesh during this period.

While the BNP opted not to participate in the elections, they accused Hasina’s government of being illegitimate and called for her resignation. Furthermore, they declared a 48-hour nationwide strike and urged the public to refrain from engaging in what they labeled a “sham” election.

Despite the absence of the main opposition party, Prime Minister Hasina is projected to secure her fourth consecutive term as she vies for a fifth overall victory in the 12th general assembly election. The election is being held in 299 out of 300 constituencies, with one center postponing its voting due to the unfortunate demise of a candidate.

With over 119.6 million registered voters eligible to cast their votes at more than 42,000 polling stations, this election demonstrates the citizens’ active participation in shaping their nation’s future. Notably, women comprise nearly half of the eligible voters, while approximately 15 million individuals are first-time voters.

As Bangladesh moves forward with the election results, the world eagerly awaits to witness the outcome of this significant democratic process.

FAQ

1. What is the significance of Prime Minister Sheikh Hasina’s statement regarding the opposition party?

Prime Minister Sheikh Hasina’s declaration about the opposition party, calling them a “terrorist organization,” showcases her determination to ensure the maintenance of democracy within the nation.

2. Why did the Bangladesh Nationalist Party (BNP) boycott the elections?

The BNP refused to compete in the elections, alleging that they would neither be free nor fair. They also demanded the resignation of Prime Minister Hasina’s “illegal government.”

3. How many candidates and political parties are participating in the election?

Over 1,500 candidates from 27 political parties are contesting in the election. Additionally, 436 independent candidates are vying for seats in the 12th general assembly election.

