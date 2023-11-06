Japan Urges Global Action Against Nuclear Threats on Hiroshima Anniversary

Japan marked the 78th anniversary of the US atomic bombing of Hiroshima with a call for the abolition of nuclear weapons and a condemnation of the concept of nuclear deterrence. The mayor of Hiroshima, Kazumi Matsui, criticized the notion of nuclear deterrence as a “folly” and urged global leaders to confront the reality of nuclear threats. The commemoration event included a moment of silence observed by around 50,000 participants, including survivors of the attack.

Amidst the anniversary, concerns have arisen over recent nuclear threats made by Russian officials in the context of the war with Ukraine. While Western authorities have not found any supporting evidence, the global community remains alarmed by the possibility. This serves as a reminder that the threat of nuclear weapons is still present.

Japanese Prime Minister Fumio Kishida noted that the path towards a world without nuclear weapons has become increasingly challenging due to recent developments, including Russia’s nuclear threats. However, he emphasized the importance of revitalizing international efforts to achieve this goal.

The United Nations Secretary-General, António Guterres, expressed his support for Japan’s call for nuclear disarmament. He urged world leaders to learn from Hiroshima’s tragic history, visit the city and engage with its survivors to strengthen their commitment to disarmament. Guterres emphasized the urgent need for collective action against the looming danger of nuclear war.

The bombing of Hiroshima on August 6, 1945, resulted in the immediate and long-term deaths of thousands of people. The city’s profound suffering serves as a powerful reminder of the devastating consequences of nuclear weapons. As Japan commemorates this tragic event, it serves as a global call to action against nuclear proliferation and reinforces the importance of unity in the pursuit of a nuclear-free world.

In conclusion, Hiroshima’s anniversary is a solemn reminder of the need for global cooperation and determination to prevent the use of nuclear weapons. It is crucial for leaders worldwide to acknowledge the risks associated with nuclear threats and work together towards achieving a world free from the specter of nuclear war.