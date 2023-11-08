Japan Calls for Nuclear Disarmament Amidst Russian Threats

Japan’s Prime Minister reiterated his country’s commitment to a nuclear-free world as Japan observed the 78th anniversary of the atomic bombing of Hiroshima. The United States dropped atomic bombs on Hiroshima and Nagasaki in August 1945, resulting in the deaths of approximately 140,000 people and 74,000 people, respectively. Reflecting on Japan’s painful history, Prime Minister Fumio Kishida denounced Russia’s recent discussions about using nuclear weapons and highlighted the challenges faced in achieving global nuclear disarmament.

While attending the memorial ceremony in Hiroshima, Prime Minister Kishida emphasized Japan’s unique position as the only country to have experienced the devastating effects of atomic bombings during wartime. He conveyed Japan’s determination to work towards a world without nuclear weapons, but acknowledged the growing obstacles in the face of deep divisions within the international community and Russia’s nuclear threat.

The sentiment for nuclear disarmament was echoed by the Mayor of Hiroshima, Kazumi Matsui. Speaking at the ceremony, he criticized the notion of nuclear deterrence propagated by the G7 leaders as a “folly” and called for the abolition of nuclear weapons. Thousands of participants, including survivors of the atomic bombings, observed a moment of silence as bells tolled at the exact time the bomb was dropped, further underscoring the importance of peace and nuclear disarmament.

Amidst the commemoration, concerns about Russia’s rhetoric regarding the use of nuclear weapons in the war with Ukraine have emerged. However, Western authorities have stated that there is currently no evidence of Russia preparing for such an attack. Nonetheless, the events have prompted global leaders to reassess the concept of nuclear deterrence and recognize the urgency in renewing international momentum towards nuclear disarmament.

The United Nations Secretary-General, António Guterres, expressed solidarity with Japan’s efforts. He highlighted the transformative impact of visiting Hiroshima and interacting with survivors, urging world leaders to take up the cause of nuclear disarmament. Guterres’s remarks emphasized that the resurfacing of nuclear war threats demands immediate action and international cooperation.

As Japan solemnly remembers the victims of the world’s first nuclear attack, it serves as a poignant reminder of the devastating consequences of nuclear weapons. The call for a nuclear-free world grows stronger, emphasizing the need to forge a united front against nuclear threats and work towards a safer future for all.