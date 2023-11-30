Scandalous Translation Mishap Raises Questions about the Royal Family

In a shocking turn of events, the Dutch translation of Omid Scobie’s book, Endgame, has sparked a major controversy by revealing the names of individuals allegedly involved in a race row concerning Prince Harry and Meghan’s unborn baby.

The highly damaging reference, which is absent from the original English edition, has sent shockwaves through the media, with speculation running wild on social platforms and talk shows. Piers Morgan even went as far as announcing the alleged names on his TalkTV programme.

So, how did this mistake happen? The Dutch version of the book, titled Eindstrijd, includes a straightforward identification of a senior royal and a more ambiguous reference to another individual. The publisher’s managing director, Anke Roelen, admitted that an error occurred during the translation process and is currently being rectified.

The publishing house, Xander Uitgevers, has decided to temporarily withdraw the book from shelves, with a “rectified” version slated to be released on Friday. While the blame initially fell on the translation process, a comparison of the English and Dutch texts reveals that it was not a simple matter of mistranslation. Rather, it appears that the identifying line was added deliberately.

One might speculate that this was a remnant from a previous draft, but author Omid Scobie has unequivocally stated that he has never produced a version of the book with the names included. Additionally, Prince Harry and Meghan have refrained from disclosing the identities of those involved in the race row. This unexpected revelation has reignited public interest in the matter, fueling intense speculation.

The publisher’s silence on the specifics of the mistake has only fueled curiosity. Was it a hack or a prank? Or perhaps an unintentional oversight during the proofreading process? It is perplexing that such a bombshell revelation was tucked away in a single line, without any further explanation or emphasis. If it was an intentional decision by the publisher, one would expect it to be prominently highlighted to generate buzz and sales.

The controversy surrounding the Dutch edition of Endgame adds another layer of scrutiny to an already tense relationship between the Royal Family and the public. Buckingham Palace has yet to comment on the matter, and the English-language publishers, Harper Collins, have remained silent. The fallout from Oprah Winfrey’s interview in 2021, which first exposed the race row, continues to cast a shadow over the monarchy.

As the Dutch translation scandal unfolds, one thing is clear: translations, like memories, can vary. This incident serves as a reminder of the potential pitfalls and consequences of miscommunication, even in the world of literature.

