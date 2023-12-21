Lok Sabha Speaker Suspends Three Opposition MPs; INDIA Bloc Protests Against Government

New Delhi: In a recent development, Lok Sabha Speaker Om Birla has suspended three Opposition MPs due to their “unruly behavior,” bringing the total number of suspensions to 146. The decision was made following a protest by the INDIA bloc, who marched from the Parliament to Vijay Chowk to express their discontent with the government’s actions.

The three suspended MPs, namely DK Suresh, Nakul Nath, and Deepak Baij, are affiliated with the Congress party. Their suspension comes amidst claims made by Congress President Mallikarjun Kharge that Prime Minister Narendra Modi violated parliamentary privilege by not addressing the security breach issue within the Parliament.

The suspension of the MPs and the passing of important bills in the absence of opposition has drawn criticism from Congress MP Karti Chidambaram. He likened the situation to batting in a cricket match without any fielders, highlighting the government’s reluctance to engage in discussion, debate, or dissent. Chidambaram expressed concerns about the far-reaching impact of the laws being passed and emphasized the need for open dialogue.

During the protest, the lawmakers carried banners and placards that read ‘Save Democracy,’ ‘Opposition MPs Suspended,’ ‘Parliament Caged,’ and ‘Democracy Expelled.’ Their demonstration aimed to highlight the perceived decline in democratic values within the political system.

Following the march, Mallikarjun Kharge expressed disappointment that PM Modi chose to address the Lok Sabha security breach outside of the Parliament, instead of within it. He emphasized the importance of raising the issue within the legislative body and accused the Prime Minister and Home Minister of disrespecting the Parliament by not addressing the breach during the session. Kharge called their actions a violation of the privilege of the House.

The recent events have once again sparked discussions surrounding the functioning of the Parliament and the adequate representation of opposition voices. As the situation evolves, it remains to be seen how these developments will impact the democratic process in India.

—

