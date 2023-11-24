New Opportunities Await Oscar Pistorius as He Faces Parole Board

Cape Town – Oscar Pistorius, the once-revered Olympic runner, is on the cusp of a potential parole release after serving close to a decade in prison for murder. The story of this double-amputee athlete took a tragic turn when he shot his girlfriend multiple times through a bathroom door in his home, shattering his image as a sports icon.

Pistorius, who recently turned 37, was first sent to prison in late 2014. However, an error made by an appeals court regarding the start of his jail sentence forced him to wait for another chance at parole. He had initially been convicted of culpable homicide but later faced a conviction of murder after prosecutors appealed. His sentence was ultimately extended to 13 years and five months in prison.

The legal principle of dolus eventualis, which suggests extreme recklessness leading to the foreseeable death of another person, played a crucial role in Pistorius’ conviction of murder. This ruling highlights the gravity of his actions that night.

While testifying at his trial, Pistorius claimed that he mistakenly believed his girlfriend was an intruder and fired four shots through the door in self-defense. However, prosecutors presented evidence suggesting a different narrative: a heated argument followed by Steenkamp seeking refuge in the bathroom as Pistorius unleashed his rage upon her. Ultimately, Pistorius’s actions were seen as reckless and having an apparent disregard for human life.

Pistorius’ potential parole release comes at a time when the Steenkamp family’s stance appears to have softened. Though the late model’s parents initially sought justice, expressing their desire for Pistorius to remain in prison, recent statements indicate a more forgiving outlook.

The parole board will consider various factors before deciding on Pistorius’ release, including his behavior in prison, mental health, and the potential risk he poses to society. If granted parole, Pistorius may be released immediately or granted day parole, allowing him to live and work in the community while returning to prison at night.

Pistorius has spent the past few years in Pretoria’s Atteridgeville Correctional Centre, engaging in Bible classes and, on occasion, dealing with altercations requiring medical treatment. As he awaits the parole board’s decision, Pistorius is poised to embark on a new chapter in his life, provided he is deemed ready for release.

