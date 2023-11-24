South African Paralympic Champion Oscar Pistorius Granted Parole

South African Paralympic champion Oscar Pistorius, known as the “blade runner” for his speed on prosthetic legs, will be released on parole after successfully submitting a bid, according to the Department of Correctional Services. Pistorius was convicted of the murder of his girlfriend, Reeva Steenkamp, in 2013.

Pistorius, who became a double amputee as a child, rose to fame for his athletic achievements, including winning six Paralympic gold medals and competing in the 2012 London Olympics. However, his life took a tragic turn when he shot Steenkamp at his home on Valentine’s Day.

The decision to grant Pistorius parole was based on a thorough evaluation of his profile and other materials submitted for parole consideration. The Ministry of Justice and Correctional Services highlighted that Pistorius is a first-time offender and possesses a positive support system. Additionally, he has completed all necessary programs outlined in his correctional sentence plan.

The news of Pistorius’s parole eligibility has stirred mixed emotions from the victim’s family. Reeva Steenkamp’s parents, June and Barry, expressed shock and surprise, with June revealing she cannot face Pistorius again. June Steenkamp has vehemently disagreed with Pistorius’s account that he mistook her daughter for a burglar.

Pistorius’s lawyer, Conrad Dormehl, responded to the parole board’s ruling by expressing both gratitude and disappointment. While appreciative of the decision to grant parole, Dormehl expressed dissatisfaction with the delayed release date. The Constitutional Court had previously deemed Pistorius eligible for parole as early as March of this year.

This case has garnered widespread international attention due to Pistorius’s fame and the shocking nature of the crime. Initially convicted of culpable homicide, Pistorius faced a more severe charge of murder after prosecutors successfully appealed the original decision. The Supreme Court of Appeal ruled that the lower-court judge misapplied the law.

As Pistorius prepares for his release on parole, the world continues to grapple with the tragic and complex circumstances surrounding this case.