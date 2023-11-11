The Secrets of Winter in Western North Carolina Revealed

Winter is on the horizon, and everyone is eager to know what lies ahead for Western North Carolina. Will snow grace us with a white Christmas? How cold and wet will our winter be in the beautiful Southern Appalachian Mountains? Look no further than the trusted predictions of the 2024 Old Farmer’s Almanac, a source renowned for its 80% self-proclaimed accuracy throughout its 232-year history.

Western North Carolina experienced a lack of snowfall during the winter of 2022-23, with only 4 inches of snow recorded from November to March. This was a significant departure from the annual average of 10.3 inches. However, the upcoming winter holds the promise of a wetter and colder season.

The Almanac attributes this forecast to the influence of El Niño, a climate pattern characterized by the warming of surface waters in the eastern tropical Pacific Ocean. According to almanac editor Carol Connare, El Niño will bring temperatures below normal, along with above-average precipitation and snowfall to the Southern Appalachians, encompassing Asheville, Virginia, Maryland, and beyond.

The coldest period is predicted to occur from early January to mid-February, with December offering the highest chances of snowfall. Let’s delve into the month-by-month breakdown:

– November 2023: Expect an average temperature of 46 degrees Fahrenheit in the North and 4 degrees higher in the South. Precipitation is projected to be around 3 inches. The first week will be sunny with occasional showers in the North, followed by a rainy and warm spell. The third week will see scattered showers with cooler temperatures. The month will conclude with snow showers in the North and chilly but sunny days in the South.

– December 2023: The average temperature will be 37 degrees Fahrenheit, with 5 inches of precipitation. The first four days will bring rain, followed by sunshine and a cold snap. The following weeks will feature a mix of rain and snow showers, along with chilly temperatures. From December 23 to 31, the North will experience snowfall, while the South will have cold rain.

– January 2024: Anticipate an average temperature of 28 degrees Fahrenheit and 5 inches of precipitation. The first half of the month will bring snowy conditions in the North and cold rain in the South. The second half will see intermittent snowfall and persistent cold. The month will conclude with a snowstorm and frigid temperatures.

– February 2024: The average temperature will drop to 26 degrees Fahrenheit, accompanied by 4.5 inches of precipitation. The first ten days will bring snow showers in the North, flurries in the South, and bitterly cold temperatures. A snowstorm will occur from the 11th to the 12th. The middle of the month will bring rain and milder weather, followed by a mix of rain and snow. The last days of February will be sunny and mild, with occasional rain.

– March 2024: Expect an average temperature of 41 degrees Fahrenheit, along with 3 inches of precipitation. The beginning of the month will bring rain and snow in the North, along with showers in the South and mild temperatures. The second week promises sunshine and warmth. A heavy rain spell will occur in the South from the 16th to the 17th. The third week will be sunny but chilly, with showers in the North and warmth in the South. The month will conclude with rainy and cool days.

While the Old Farmer’s Almanac provides valuable insights into weather patterns, Karin Gleason, chief of the Monitoring Section at the National Centers for Environmental Information, advises considering the potential impact of El Niño on precipitation in Western North Carolina. A strong El Niño might lead to above-average precipitation and mild temperatures throughout the winter months, she explains.

Intriguingly, the Almanac also sheds light on astrology, particularly the phenomenon of Mercury Retrograde. According to the Almanac, during this winter’s holiday season, from a few weeks before Christmas until New Year’s Day, Mercury will appear to move backward in the zodiac. While this illusion can disrupt plans, it is said to heighten intuition and trigger extraordinary coincidences. The Almanac suggests staying flexible, allowing extra travel time, and avoiding contract signings during this period.

So, as we prepare for the wonders of winter in Western North Carolina, let us embrace the mysteries that lie ahead. Cherish the snowflakes, savor the chill in the air, and remember to keep an eye on the stars while marveling at the beauty of this enchanting season.

FAQs

What is El Niño?

El Niño is a climate pattern characterized by the warming of surface waters in the eastern tropical Pacific Ocean. It is known as the “warm phase” of the larger El Niño-Southern Oscillation phenomenon.

What is Mercury Retrograde?

Mercury Retrograde is an astrological term referring to the apparent backward movement of the planet Mercury in the zodiac. This illusion is believed to influence various aspects of life, including communication, travel, and decision-making.

