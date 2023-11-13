German Chancellor’s Plane Evacuated Amid Rocket Attack in Israel

German Chancellor Olaf Scholz and his team experienced a harrowing incident on Tuesday evening as their plane had to be swiftly evacuated at Israel’s Ben Gurion Airport due to rocket attacks. The images and videos circulating on social media depict aides and journalists lying on the runway, seeking shelter from the potential danger, while Scholz was moved to a secure location.

Explosions in the sky caused by the Israeli Iron Dome intercepting two missiles were witnessed by Robin Alexander, the deputy editor-in-chief of German daily Welt. The chancellor and his companions were able to reboard the plane shortly after undergoing an additional security check.

The purpose of Scholz’s visit to Israel was to express solidarity with the country in the face of Hamas’ brutal terror attack and to work towards de-escalating tensions within the region. Another objective was to enhance humanitarian aid for Palestinian civilians in Gaza. However, the evacuation occurred just as Scholz was preparing to depart for Cairo, where he was slated to meet with Egyptian President Abdel Fattah El-Sisi on the following day.

During press statements with Israeli Prime Minister Benjamin Netanyahu in Tel Aviv earlier that evening, Scholz issued a warning to Iran and Hezbollah, cautioning against their intervention in the conflict between Israel and Hamas. He stressed that Israel’s security was a crucial element of German state policy and acknowledged its right to defend itself against Hamas. Simultaneously, Scholz implied that Netanyahu’s military should adhere to international humanitarian law when retaliating against Hamas, emphasizing the importance of upholding legal and orderly conduct even in extreme circumstances. Discussions regarding the swift delivery of humanitarian aid to the people in Gaza were also held.

Netanyahu, in response, reminded Scholz of the Nazi massacres during World War II, citing Babi Yar in Ukraine in 1941. He condemned Hamas’ recent attack, claiming it to be the worst crime committed against Jews since the Holocaust and comparing Hamas to the Nazis.

As the situation in Israel and Gaza continues to develop, uncertainty looms, and efforts towards peace and stability become increasingly imperative.

