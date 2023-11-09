Choosing the Right Subscription Plan: What’s Included in My Trial?

When embarking on a trial for FT.com, you gain access to a world of digital content, offering you a range of information and perspectives tailored to your needs. The trial encompasses both the Standard Digital and Premium Digital packages, ensuring you have a comprehensive experience.

With the Standard Digital package, you can delve into a wealth of global news, analysis, and expert opinion. This plan allows you to stay informed about the latest happenings in the world, providing you with a solid foundation of knowledge.

On the other hand, the Premium Digital package provides additional benefits. Alongside the features of the Standard Digital plan, you gain access to our premier business column, Lex. Furthermore, you receive 15 curated newsletters that cover key business themes with original, in-depth reporting. This package takes your understanding and insight to a whole new level.

During your trial, you have the flexibility to change your subscription plan at any time by visiting the “Settings & Account” section. This means you can explore the various options available and select the plan that aligns best with your preferences and requirements.

At the end of your trial, if no action is taken, you will be automatically enrolled in our premium digital monthly subscription plan, which grants you complete access for $69 per month. However, if you are looking to maximize cost savings, you have the option to change your plan online and even opt for an annual payment, saving you 20% on your subscription.

Cancellation is also a simple process. You can change or cancel your subscription or trial anytime online through the “Settings & Account” section. Rest assured, you will still be able to enjoy your subscription until the end of your current billing period.

When it comes to payment, we offer convenient options such as credit card, debit card, and PayPal.

So why wait? Start your trial today and explore the world of information and insights available through FT.com. Choose a plan that suits your needs and embark on a journey of knowledge and understanding.