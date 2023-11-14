Get the Most Out of Your Trial: FAQs

What is included in my trial?

During your trial, you will have full access to FT.com, offering a comprehensive package that combines both Standard Digital and Premium Digital features. Standard Digital provides access to a wide range of global news, analysis, and expert opinions. Premium Digital includes additional benefits such as our premier business column, Lex, and 15 carefully curated newsletters with original, in-depth reporting.

What happens at the end of my trial?

If you do not take any action, you will be automatically enrolled in our premium digital monthly subscription plan, giving you continued complete access for $69 per month. However, you have the flexibility to change your plan at any time during your trial by visiting the “Settings & Account” section.

When can I cancel?

You have the freedom to change or cancel your subscription or trial at any time online. Simply log into the “Settings & Account” section, where you will find the option to cancel on the right-hand side. Please note that you can still enjoy your subscription until the end of your current billing period.

What forms of payment can I use?

We provide support for various payment methods, including credit cards, debit cards, and PayPal.

Start Your Trial and Discover a World of Knowledge

Embark on a journey of knowledge and stay informed with our comprehensive trial experience at FT.com. With access to our Standard Digital and Premium Digital packages, you’ll gain valuable insights, global news coverage, and expert opinions.

Explore a wealth of information with Standard Digital, which grants you entry into a world of global news, analysis, and expert commentary. Stay up to date on important business themes with our 15 curated newsletters, offering original, in-depth reporting. For the discerning reader, Premium Digital provides the added benefit of our premier business column, Lex, delivering nuanced perspectives on critical topics.

When your trial draws to a close, take control of your subscription journey. If you wish to continue enjoying the full range of premium features, you will be automatically enrolled in our premium digital monthly subscription plan for $69 per month. However, flexibility is key, and you can change your plan at any time during the trial by visiting the “Settings & Account” section. Opt for annual payment at the end of your trial to save 20% on your premium access.

We understand that preferences may change, and if the premium offering no longer aligns with your needs, you can always downgrade to our Standard Digital package. This robust journalistic offering caters to many users’ requirements and ensures you remain well-informed.

Rest assured that any changes made during the trial period will become effective at the end, allowing you to enjoy full access for four weeks, even if you decide to downgrade or cancel.

At FT.com, we believe in empowering our readers to make informed decisions. You have the freedom to manage your subscription whenever you desire. Cancel or change your subscription plan conveniently online through the “Settings & Account” section. Please note that your subscription will remain active until the end of your current billing period.

With flexible payment options available, including credit cards, debit cards, and PayPal, we strive to make your subscription experience seamless and convenient.