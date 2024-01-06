Oil Industry Expert Chosen to Lead Upcoming Climate Change Summit

In a surprising turn of events, a prominent figure from the oil and gas industry has been selected to lead the next round of UN climate talks, known as Cop29. Mukhtar Babayev, the ecology and natural resources minister of Azerbaijan, has been appointed as the president-in-waiting for the summit scheduled to take place in November.

Babayev’s background includes a notable 26-year career with the State Oil Company of the Azerbaijan Republic (Socar) before entering politics. This has sparked some concerns among skeptics who question Azerbaijan’s commitment to phasing out fossil fuels, considering that the country heavily relies on oil and gas for more than 92.5% of its export revenue.

However, it should be noted that Babayev also has experience in environmental protection. During his time at Socar, he served as the vice-president for ecology and oversaw efforts to remediate the contaminated soils in Azerbaijan. This is particularly important as the country grapples with severe ecological problems stemming from decades of oil production.

Born and raised in Baku, Babayev has an intriguing background that spans military service, political science education, and foreign economic relations. His role as Socar’s ecology leader brought about notable achievements, including hosting Azerbaijan’s first-ever ecology conference.

While advocating for environmental responsibility, Babayev acknowledged the potential challenges that may arise from fluctuations in oil prices. Nevertheless, he was determined to change Socar’s attitude towards the environment while continuing to develop the country’s oil industry.

Babayev transitioned from the oil sector to politics in 2010 and became a member of the ruling New Azerbaijan party. In 2018, he assumed the role of minister for ecology, highlighting the alleged ecological destruction caused by Armenians in territories claimed by Azerbaijan.

The appointment of Babayev as the head of Cop29 has been welcomed by Simon Stiell, the UN climate change executive secretary. Stiell encourages his team to collaborate with Babayev and Yalchin Rafiyev, his lead negotiator, to ensure the success of the upcoming summit.

It remains to be seen how Babayev’s unique perspective, derived from his years of experience in the oil industry, will shape the discussions and outcomes at Cop29. Nevertheless, his appointment highlights the need for diverse perspectives and collaboration to address the pressing issue of climate change.

