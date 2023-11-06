Global Concerns Grow as Israel Prepares for Ground Offense on Gaza

In a worrisome turn of events, Israeli forces are poised to launch a ground offense on the Gaza Strip, as the deadline for evacuation approaches. As a result, the Executive Committee of the Organisation of Islamic Cooperation (OIC) has called for an urgent session, set to take place on October 18 in Jeddah, to address the escalating military situation in Gaza.

The situation in Gaza has reached a critical point, with Israel continuing unabated airstrikes on residential areas for the past eight days. Tragically, the death toll continues to rise, with at least 2,215 Palestinians losing their lives, including 724 children. This grim reality has prompted the OIC to act swiftly and convene the extraordinary meeting in order to address the deteriorating conditions and protect the lives of civilians.

The urgency of the situation has also captured the attention of other countries, with Pakistan and the United Arab Emirates engaging in discussions about the escalating crisis in Gaza. Caretaker Foreign Minister Jalil Abbas Jilani of Pakistan and his UAE counterpart, Sheikh Abdullah bin Zayed, emphasized the need for a coordinated response to halt the hostilities and protect innocent civilians.

As the world anxiously awaits the outcome of the OIC meeting, global concerns are mounting. The ongoing violence in Gaza not only poses a threat to the lives of those in the region but also undermines the overall security and stability of the entire Middle East.

It is clear that an immediate intervention is necessary to prevent further bloodshed and find a sustainable solution to the crisis. The international community must come together to condemn the violence and work towards a peaceful resolution that ensures the safety and well-being of all those affected by this conflict.

As the situation continues to unfold, the world watches with bated breath, hopeful for a swift and peaceful resolution to the crisis in Gaza.