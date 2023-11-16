Record-Breaking Heatwave Sweeps Europe, October Unseasonably Warm

Europe experienced an unprecedented heatwave in September, with several countries setting new temperature records. The unseasonably warm weather is expected to continue into October, raising concerns about the long-term effects of climate change.

In France, the average temperature in September was a scorching 21.5°C, making it the hottest September since records began in 1900. This was more than 3.6°C above the normal range for this time of year. Germany also recorded high temperatures, with an average of 17.2°C, nearly 4°C above the long-term average.

Poland witnessed temperatures 3.6°C higher than average, marking the hottest September in over a century. Similarly, the United Kingdom experienced average highs of 22°C, surpassing the previous record set in 1895. These extreme temperatures are clear indicators of the impact of climate change.

Unfortunately, the heat is not expected to subside in October. Forecasts predict a heatwave across parts of Europe, including the UK, where temperatures could reach 35°C. Western Europe, particularly Portugal, Spain, and southwest France, is likely to witness even higher temperatures, with some areas expecting to reach a scorching 37°C.

This prolonged period of heat is attributed to various factors, including heat-trapping greenhouse gases and the El Niño weather event. These factors have contributed to record-breaking temperatures throughout the year. According to the World Meteorological Organization, this trend is expected to continue over the next five years.

The upcoming COP28 summit will bring world leaders together to address the urgent need to curb climate change. The discussions will focus on how to reduce planet-heating greenhouse gas emissions, with a particular emphasis on phasing down the use of fossil fuels. It is crucial that global leaders take decisive actions to protect our planet and work towards achieving the goals outlined in the Paris Agreement.

FAQ

1. What is a heatwave?

A heatwave is a prolonged period of excessive heat, often accompanied by high humidity and unbearable conditions. It is characterized by temperatures significantly above the average for a particular region and time of year.

2. What causes a heatwave?

Heatwaves can be caused by various factors, including atmospheric conditions, such as high-pressure systems that trap warm air, and human-induced climate change. Climate change caused by the increase in greenhouse gas emissions has been linked to the frequency and intensity of heatwaves.

3. How does climate change contribute to heatwaves?

Climate change leads to rising global temperatures, which in turn increase the likelihood of extreme weather events, including heatwaves. The accumulation of greenhouse gases in the atmosphere traps heat, causing the Earth’s temperature to rise and creating more favorable conditions for heatwaves to occur.

(Source: [World Meteorological Organization](https://public.wmo.int/en))