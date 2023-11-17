Disturbance at Cooper Union Library Leads to Safety Concerns for Jewish Students

A recent incident at Cooper Union in New York City has sparked concerns over the safety of Jewish students on campus. During a pro-Palestinian rally held outside the school, a group of protesters allegedly stormed the library where several Jewish students were located. The students reported feeling terrified and shaken as they were barricaded inside, fearing for their physical safety.

According to Councilwoman Inna Vernikov, who represents the area, the protesters engaged in aggressive behavior, including banging on the library doors. She highlighted several key issues that arose from her conversations with the affected students. One concern raised was the lack of consequences for the protesters who breached the library, despite the rally having been planned for public property outside the school.

Another troubling observation was that faculty members canceled classes and encouraged students to participate in the rally, even offering extra credit. Some faculty members reportedly joined the protest themselves. This raised questions about the role of the university in promoting an environment that respects all students’ safety and well-being.

The issue of inadequate security measures also came to light, as there were reportedly not enough security guards on site, and the response from the New York City Police Department was delayed. The students alleged that NYPD officers were initially prevented from entering the campus because Cooper Union is a private school. Vernikov emphasized the need for universities to provide sufficient security to protect students from potential harm.

The rally itself was marred by disturbing displays, including anti-Semitic posters and what appeared to be sticks carried by some protesters. Unfortunately, instead of removing the protesters from the school grounds, the university chose to barricade the Jewish students inside the library, exacerbating their fear and vulnerability.

The incident has prompted calls for accountability from Cooper Union’s administration. Councilwoman Vernikov called it a “terrible dereliction of duty” on behalf of the university to ensure the safety of its Jewish students and demanded that those responsible be held accountable.

In response to the allegations, a spokesperson for Cooper Union stated that the library was closed for 20 minutes while the protesters passed through the building. They claimed that the students in the library chose to remain there until the protest concluded and were accompanied by library staff. Furthermore, the spokesperson clarified that the New York City Police Department was present throughout the day.

This incident has raised important questions about the role of universities in providing a safe environment for all students, regardless of their background or beliefs. It serves as a reminder of the importance of fostering an inclusive and respectful campus community, where everyone feels valued and protected.

