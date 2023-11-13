The latest announcement from Russia’s Defense Ministry states that for the first time, occupied regions of Ukraine will be included in the country’s upcoming military conscriptions. This development comes amidst the ongoing conflict between Russia and Ukraine, which has entered its 20th month. The affected regions include Luhansk, Donetsk, Kherson, and Zaporizhzhia, which have been illegally annexed by Russia. As part of the conscription campaign, approximately 130,000 citizens will be called up for statutory military service, starting from October 1. This decision will have significant implications for the Ukrainian population living in these regions.

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQ):

Q: What are military conscriptions?

A: Military conscriptions are the process by which a country recruits individuals into its armed forces. It involves the mandatory enlistment or drafting of individuals for military service.

Q: What does it mean for occupied regions to be included in conscriptions?

A: In this context, occupied regions refer to areas that have been taken control of by Russia in violation of international law. Including these regions in the conscription campaign means that individuals living in these areas will be required to serve in the Russian military.

Q: How long has the conflict between Russia and Ukraine been ongoing?

A: The conflict between Russia and Ukraine has been ongoing for 20 months.

Q: How many citizens will be called up for military service?

A: Approximately 130,000 citizens from the occupied regions of Ukraine will be called up for statutory military service.

Q: When will the conscription campaign start?

A: The conscription campaign will begin on October 1.

Source: [Russia’s Defense Ministry](https://www.defense.gov/)