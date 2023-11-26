The Unintended Consequences of the Obama-era Deal with Hamas

The Obama administration’s decision to allow the establishment of a Hamas office in Qatar, with the hope of promoting peace and moderation, has backfired on the United States. Experts now argue that this move not only failed to control the terrorist group but also allowed it to grow stronger in the Gaza Strip.

Instead of becoming a governing entity, as some had hoped, Hamas continued to engage in acts of terrorism and violence. The idea that the presence of the Hamas office in Doha would moderate their behavior and promote peace was proven false on October 7th. This new reality debunks any belief that Hamas could be anything other than a terrorist group.

It has been revealed that the U.S. played a direct role in setting up the Hamas office in Qatar, as confirmed by former Obama administration officials and Qatar’s Ambassador to Washington. However, it is important to note that the U.S. support for the office was limited to its establishment in Doha, and not its actions or policies.

The Qataris, on the other hand, saw hosting Hamas as an opportunity to enhance their standing in the Middle East and strengthen relations with the United States. They believed that by taking their “longtime client Hamas” and seeking to moderate their behavior, they would gain favor with both Hamas and the U.S. Unfortunately, this strategy has proven to be a fatal mistake.

The unintended consequences of this deal are far-reaching. It has allowed Hamas to operate with impunity, providing them with a safe haven and access to media and resources. Moreover, it has strained relations between Qatar and its regional rivals, the Saudis and Emirates, who are staunch opponents of the Muslim Brotherhood from which Hamas emerged.

While the U.S. continues to work with Qatar on issues like securing the release of hostages held by Hamas, it is clear that there can be no more “business as usual” with the terrorist group. Steps must be taken to reverse this policy and shut down Qatari support for Hamas if we are to prevent further attacks in the future.

