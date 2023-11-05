New NYPD Security Measures Implemented Due to Call for Global Demonstrations

In anticipation of potential unrest following a call by the former leader of Hamas for global demonstrations in support of Palestinians, the New York Police Department (NYPD) has ordered all officers to report in uniform starting Friday, according to an internal memo obtained by The Post.

The memo, issued on Wednesday, states that all uniformed members of the NYPD, regardless of rank, will be required to perform their duties in uniform and be prepared for deployment. The order will remain in effect “until further notice.”

The directive was prompted by Khaled Meshaal, the former chief of Hamas from 2004 to 2017, who called on the Islamic world to stage protests on Friday. As a precautionary measure, the NYPD has beefed up security at all 77 police precincts, assigning additional officers to monitor entryways and parking areas at station houses.

To enhance coordination and response efforts, the department has activated its Joint Operations Center (JOC) at its Manhattan headquarters. The JOC will serve as a central hub for multiple agencies, including the Sanitation Department, Triborough Bridge & Tunnel Authority, and the FDNY, to report any incidents related to the event from Thursday through Sunday.

The international community has been closely watching the escalating conflict between Israeli forces and Hamas. Over the past few days, Israeli airstrikes have been carried out in response to a sneak attack launched by Hamas, resulting in a significant loss of life, including 22 Americans in Israel and 1,100 individuals in Gaza.

The NYPD’s proactive measures aim to ensure the safety and security of New York City during this turbulent period. By ordering officers to report in uniform and increasing security presence at precincts, the department is prepared to handle any potential disruptions that may arise amid the global demonstrations in support of Palestinians.