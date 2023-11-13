New York City Man Injured in Early Morning Shooting Incident

A man in New York City was wounded during a shooting in the early hours of Sunday morning. The incident took place in the residential area of Eltingville, located in Staten Island. Emergency responders were called to the intersection of Pompey and Rye Avenues shortly after 12:20 a.m. following reports of a man being shot.

The victim was quickly transported to Staten Island University Hospital in Ocean Breeze for medical treatment. While the age of the victim has not been confirmed by the NYPD, local news outlets have reported that the injured man is 41 years old and sustained a gunshot wound to the chest.

Thankfully, the victim’s condition has been described as stable by an NYPD spokesperson. The law enforcement agency has taken a suspect into custody in connection with the shooting incident.

Although this recent occurrence is troubling, it is noteworthy to mention that there has been a decrease in shooting incidents on Staten Island this year. According to the NYPD’s CompStat data, there have been 22 reported shooting incidents in the area between January and September 24, compared to 23 during the same period in 2022.

This incident serves as a reminder of the ongoing need for community safety and the efforts of law enforcement agencies to address and reduce such incidents. It is crucial for residents to remain vigilant and report any suspicious activity to the authorities.

