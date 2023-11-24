NYC Woman Reunited with Israeli Cousins After Hostage Release

In a heartwarming turn of events, a New York City woman has been reunited with two of her Israeli cousins who were among the hostages freed by Hamas terrorists. Alana Zeitchik, 38, took to social media to express her joy and relief as Danielle Alony, 44, and her 5-year-old daughter Amelia were finally released after nearly seven weeks in captivity.

The emotional moment was captured on Instagram, where Zeitchik shared a photo of her relatives stepping out of an emergency vehicle. The Brooklyn resident couldn’t contain her excitement, captioning the image with, “There you are my loves. Dani and Amelia. We are waiting for you!”

The ordeal began on October 7th when Hamas insurgents carried out a terrorist attack, capturing six of Zeitchik’s cousins, including Danielle Alony and her daughter, who were visiting the Cunio family in Kibbutz Oz in southern Israel. Disturbing videos surfaced on social media, showing the families being held captive by their abductors.

Throughout the ordeal, Zeitchik remained hopeful, stating, “I have to believe in my soul that they’re still alive.” In an effort to raise awareness and urge the US government to intervene, Zeitchik and her family created an Instagram account titled “Bring Our Family Home.”

Finally, during the first day of the war’s truce, 24 hostages, including Alony and Amelia, were released. Thirteen Israeli women and children were handed over to the Red Cross and an Egyptian security team, marking a significant step towards their freedom.

Alongside the Israeli hostages, ten Thai nationals and one Filipino citizen being held in Gaza were also freed, according to Qatar Ministry spokesperson Majed al-Ansari.

This reunion serves as a reminder of the resilience and determination of families affected by such tragic events. It highlights the power of social media in raising awareness and rallying support for those in need. As the international community celebrates the release of these hostages, the focus now shifts to supporting their healing process and advocating for peace in the region.

