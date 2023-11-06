A Mother’s Grief: Fighting Terrorism and Honoring a Daughter’s Memory

Hannie Ricardo, a New York City mother, is grieving the tragic loss of her youngest daughter, Oriya Ricardo, who was shot and killed by Hamas terrorists at a music festival in Israel. In the wake of this senseless act of violence, Hannie is calling for global unity against terrorism, comparing Hamas to the Nazis, urging the world to recognize the true nature of these inhumane acts.

Hannie passionately expressed, “These monsters, these inhuman beings, are the Nazis during the Holocaust. The world needs to know and the world needs to fight them.” She emphasizes the urgent need to understand that funds provided to Hamas are channeled towards terrorism, rather than supporting the people in Gaza.

Tragically, Hannie was unaware that her daughter had attended the festival until she received a call in the middle of the night, notifying her of Oriya’s disappearance. Despite hope, Oriya’s name eventually appeared on the missing list, devastating her family and confirming their worst fears.

In an intimate interview, Hannie struggled to speak about her daughter in the past tense. Describing Oriya as a vibrant and joyful individual who brought light into every space she entered, Hannie reminisced about her youngest daughter’s love for celebration and her magnetic personality that drew people toward her.

While acknowledging the Israeli response in Gaza, Hannie firmly stated that Israel never initiates the conflict but rather responds to the violence perpetrated by Hamas. She believes that innocent Palestinians are held hostage by this radical group, with their lives continually under threat. Hannie warns that terrorism knows no boundaries and poses a risk to all, asserting that after targeting Jews, terrorists will set their sights on Americans.

In the face of unimaginable grief, Hannie remains dedicated to honoring Oriya’s memory and fighting against terrorism. She vows to speak out, raising awareness about the devastating consequences of such actions and the urgent need for global action to curb the ongoing terrorism in the Gaza Strip.

As the conflict escalates, the death toll continues to rise on both sides. It is imperative that the international community comes together to condemn terrorism in all its forms and work toward a peaceful resolution that protects innocent lives in Israel and Gaza.