Analysis: The Underground Money Fueling Hamas’ Activities

In the midst of the October 7 attack by Hamas on Israel, questions naturally arise: How did Hamas obtain the necessary funds to carry out this assault? How were they able to acquire weapons, supplies, and afford extensive training? How could they construct a vast network of underground tunnels while their leaders lived a luxurious lifestyle in distant hotels?

A recent report by Jo Becker and Justin Scheck in The NY Times reveals the startling truth about the financing behind Hamas’ actions (source NYTimes.com). Israeli security officials obtained secret documents in 2018, which exposed a private equity fund operated by Hamas to finance its operations. These documents, recovered from the computer of a senior Hamas official, detailed assets worth hundreds of millions of dollars. Hamas controlled various enterprises, including mining, chicken farming, and road construction companies in Sudan, twin skyscrapers in the United Arab Emirates, a real estate development firm in Algeria, and even a publicly listed real estate company in Turkey.

These revelations provided an opportunity for governments to impede Hamas’ financial activities and disrupt their plans. However, despite sharing the information internally and with Washington, no sanctions were imposed on the companies mentioned in the documents. The United States and Israel failed to call out these companies or put pressure on Turkey, where the financial network was primarily based, to shut it down.

This failure highlights the recurring pattern of leaders receiving critical information and yet failing to comprehend and act on it. While attention was diverted towards imposing sanctions on Iran, Hamas operated under the radar, engaging in what could be described as “terror capitalism.” The connections formed with legitimate financial actors are particularly insidious, with even organizations like “The Church of Jesus Christ of Latter-day Saints” unknowingly investing tens of thousands of dollars into one of the companies before it faced sanctions.

The report chronicles a year-by-year account of how the information gradually emerged, painting a clearer picture of Hamas’ financial activities, and cataloging missed opportunities to intervene. It underscores that misplaced priorities and fixations hindered the implementation of effective countermeasures.

Taking action based on this information now presents several challenges. It appears highly likely that Hamas will continue to receive hundreds of millions of dollars through this financial network, facilitating their rearmament. There are also concerns regarding how Israel will respond to these revelations, given the belated realization of their significance. While airstrikes on corporate buildings in Turkey seem unlikely, it is probable that covert operations targeting the individuals identified in the report will take place.

The age-old adage “follow the money” remains invaluable in combating terror. It serves as the perfect weapon for these clandestine organizations, enabling them to sustain their activities while avoiding detection and apprehension.

UPDATE: A related story from December 10, 2023, titled ‘Buying Quiet’: Inside the Israeli Plan That Propped Up Hamas, provides further insight into the complexities of the situation.

