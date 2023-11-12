New York Times Acknowledges Lapses in Coverage of Gaza Hospital Blast

The New York Times has admitted to relying too heavily on Hamas claims regarding the recent explosion at Gaza City’s al-Ahli Baptist Hospital caused by an Israeli airstrike. In an editors’ note published on Monday, the newspaper acknowledged that its coverage should have been more journalistically rigorous and should have provided more explicit clarification about the verifiability of Hamas’s claims.

Initially, the Hamas-run health ministry in Gaza blamed the explosion on an Israeli airstrike, providing no evidence to support this false claim or their assertion that hundreds of people had been killed. However, as time went on, Israel presented evidence indicating that the blast was actually the result of a failed rocket launch from Gaza by the Palestinian Islamic Jihad terror group. This assessment was supported by the United States, which had its own data confirming the Israeli explanation. Islamic Jihad, on the other hand, denies these accusations.

While the New York Times did update its story as more information became available, the editors’ note acknowledged that more care should have been taken with the initial presentation of the news. The reliance on Hamas claims without clear verification led readers to an incorrect impression of what was known and the credibility of the account.

An investigation by the Wall Street Journal, as well as assessments by CNN and the Associated Press, have corroborated Israel’s version of events. The White House also stated that an intelligence assessment showed Israel was not responsible for the blast, with President Joe Biden remarking that it “appears as though it was done by the other team.”

The Israeli military presented intercepted conversations between Hamas officials, revealing that the explosion was caused by a Palestinian Islamic Jihad projectile that fell short within Gaza. Furthermore, images were provided that showed the absence of a crater in the parking lot where the blast occurred and no structural damage to nearby buildings, both of which would typically be present in an airstrike.

The death toll at the al-Ahli Hospital remains disputed. Hamas health authorities initially reported 500 deaths, a number that could not be independently verified. The US intelligence community believes that 100-300 people were killed, while a European official estimated the toll to be 50 or less. The dissemination of Hamas’s inflated figures by international media outlets, such as the BBC, has drawn criticism from government lawmakers.

In recent weeks, Hamas has engaged in a devastating onslaught against Israel, launching thousands of rockets and causing numerous casualties. Israel has declared its intention to eliminate Hamas and has conducted intensive strikes on terror infrastructure. The death toll figures provided by the Hamas-controlled health ministry, including those of the blast at the Gaza City hospital, cannot be independently verified and are suspected to include the terror group’s own militants.

FAQ:

Q: What was the initial claim made by Hamas regarding the explosion at al-Ahli Baptist Hospital?

A: Hamas claimed that the explosion was caused by an Israeli airstrike.

Q: What evidence did Hamas provide to support their claim?

A: Hamas did not provide any evidence to support their claim.

Q: What evidence was presented to contradict Hamas’s claim?

A: Israel provided evidence indicating that the explosion was caused by a failed rocket launch from the Palestinian Islamic Jihad terror group. The United States also had data supporting this explanation.

Q: How did the New York Times acknowledge its lapses in coverage?

A: The newspaper published an editors’ note stating that its coverage relied too heavily on Hamas claims and should have been more journalistically rigorous.

Q: What did the investigation by the Wall Street Journal, as well as assessments by CNN and the Associated Press, conclude?

A: They supported Israel’s version of events regarding the cause of the explosion.

Q: What was the death toll disagreement at the al-Ahli Hospital?

A: Hamas health authorities reported 500 deaths, but these figures could not be independently verified. The US intelligence community estimated 100-300 deaths, while a European official put the toll at 50 or less.