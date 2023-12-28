New York Native Dies in Gaza Capture: A Tragic Tale of Terror and Loss

In a heartbreaking turn of events, a New York native held captive by Hamas terrorists in the Gaza Strip has been tragically killed. The body of Judi Weinstein Haggai, 70, is still being held by the terrorists, depriving her family of the closure and opportunity to lay her to rest.

Judi Weinstein Haggai met a fateful end when armed Hamas militants on motorcycles ambushed her and her husband during their usual morning walk near Kibbutz Nir Oz on October 7. The attack occurred as part of the tumultuous conflict between Israel and Hamas, revealing the devastating impact of such violence on innocent lives.

Weinstein, originally from Goshen in upstate New York, had moved to Israel three decades ago, seeking solace and a sense of belonging in the Jewish state. She dedicated her life to making a difference as an English teacher, specializing in helping children with special needs and attention and concentration problems. Her compassion extended to children affected by the constant threat of rockets from Gaza, offering support to those battling anxiety and depression.

Described by her family as a peaceful person, Weinstein was known for her vegan lifestyle and her daily haikus. However, her world was shattered when she informed a kibbutz member that she had been shot in the arm and wounded in the face, while her husband had been shot in the head during the Hamas attack. Despite her initial ability to contact her daughter for help, subsequent communication was lost, leaving the family in anguish and uncertainty.

Efforts were made by family members to secure Weinstein’s release, with hopes initially raised by a deal that saw the freedom of 50 women and children held captive last month. Unfortunately, Weinstein never returned home, becoming the last remaining American woman held hostage in the Gaza Strip. Tragically, six other Americans, all men, also remain in captivity.

The loss of Judi Weinstein Haggai is an indescribable tragedy, leaving behind four children and seven grandchildren who now have to navigate life without their beloved mother and grandmother. The pain of this loss serves as a stark reminder of the devastating toll of terrorism and the ongoing conflict in the region.

