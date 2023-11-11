NY Magazine Article Recounts Controversy Surrounding Claims of Hamas Beheading Infants

Amidst widespread backlash, New York Magazine Intelligencer features writer Eric Levitz has addressed the controversy surrounding his recent post that examined whether Hamas terrorists in Israel had beheaded infants. Levitz clarifies that the claim of beheading was an overstatement, but does acknowledge that the report established the finding of headless babies, which lends credence to the possibility of beheading, though it does not definitively prove it. The clarification was prompted by Levitz’s reference to an investigation conducted by international forensic pathologists, who revealed that Hamas militants tied a parent and child together, burning them alive.

Levitz further elaborates on the differing definitions of beheading, emphasizing that the report does indicate beheading in the sense of decapitation, but definitive confirmation of beheadings as an execution method using a knife is lacking. Despite this distinction, Levitz maintains that both scenarios are examples of horrific atrocities, while acknowledging that opinions may vary. In response to the backlash, Levitz clarifies that his original tweet should not be misconstrued as an apology for Hamas, as he had also condemned their burning of families alive in a prior tweet. In fact, Levitz had expressed his moral revulsion towards those who offered left-wing apologies for Hamas in a separate article.

The heated discussion surrounding the extent of Hamas atrocities continues, with Levitz emphasizing the importance of precision when discussing the findings of the forensic pathologists’ report. Levitz aims to accurately represent the devastating impact on the lives of those lost, regardless of the specific manner in which they were killed. Critics have accused Levitz of splitting hairs, but he asserts that his concern is rooted in accurately conveying the expert analysis.

As the debate surrounding the recent Hamas terrorist attack on Israeli and other citizens persists within universities across the United States, various voices have entered the fray. Columbia Business School assistant professor Shai Davidai, an Israeli-American, publicly criticized Columbia University president Minouche Shafik, accusing her of cowardice for remaining silent on “pro-terror” groups at the institution. Levitz has chosen not to respond to requests for comment on the matter.