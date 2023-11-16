Record Number of Migrants Brave Treacherous Path Between Panama and Colombia

The treacherous journey through the Darien Gap, connecting Panama and Colombia, has reached a historic milestone, with over 400,000 individuals undertaking the perilous crossing in the year leading up to September. Despite attempts to curb the flow of migration, the number of people making the journey to the United States continues to rise.

Among those crossing the treacherous terrain, over half are children and babies, according to Panama’s security ministry. In September alone, the number of crossings increased by 20% compared to the previous month. The total figure for the year, at 402,300 migrants, is nearly double the number recorded in all of 2022.

The majority of these migrants are Venezuelans, with others hailing from Ecuador, Haiti, and various other countries, as reported by Panama’s security ministry. This surge in migration prompted Panama to implement new measures to tackle the increasing numbers, including deportations of individuals with criminal records and reducing the length of time tourists can stay in the country.

Nonetheless, it is apparent that the efforts to stem the flow have not been successful. Earlier this year, the United States, Panama, and Colombia launched a joint initiative to combat undocumented immigration, but the situation persists. Costa Rica, a transit country for these migrants, recently declared a state of emergency and plans for the country’s president to visit the Darien Gap in October to address the crisis.

The United States, too, has faced its own challenges with record-high levels of migration. In an attempt to deter illegal border crossings, the Biden administration introduced stricter policies, including deportations and a ban on re-entry for five years. Initially, these measures led to a significant drop of approximately 70% in border-crossing rates. However, recent data suggests that the early deterrent effect may be diminishing, as the number of migrants arriving at the U.S.-Mexico border has surged once again.

It is worth noting that some African and Cuban migrants and asylum seekers have resorted to flying into Nicaragua as an alternative route to bypass the dangers of the Darien Gap.

This ongoing migration crisis highlights the complexities and challenges countries face as they grapple with increasingly high levels of international migration. Addressing the root causes of migration, ensuring the safety and well-being of migrants, and establishing effective border control measures remain crucial in tackling this multifaceted issue.

