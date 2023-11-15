US Accused of Encouraging Israel to Commit Violence in Gaza

In the ongoing Israel-Hamas conflict, Iranian President Ebrahim Raisi has accused the United States of encouraging Israel to carry out violent acts against Palestinians in the Gaza Strip. Raisi made these remarks during a press conference with the Prime Minister of Iraq, where he called for an immediate ceasefire in Gaza and urged for aid to be provided to the oppressed people of Gaza. He claimed that the support given by the US to Israel serves as an encouragement for their violent actions. Raisi referred to these actions as “horrible crimes against humanity” and described them as a genocide carried out by the Zionist regime with the backing of the United States and certain European countries.

Amidst this conflict, the Israeli army has also made headlines with the arrest of Ahed Tamimi, a prominent Palestinian activist, in the occupied West Bank. The 22-year-old activist, known for her resistance against Israeli repression, was apprehended on suspicion of inciting violence and engaging in terrorist activities. Tamimi gained international recognition at the age of 14 when a video of her biting an Israeli soldier went viral. She has since become an icon of the Palestinian cause, symbolizing courage in the face of Israeli oppression.

The atmosphere of dissent and repression has intensified both inside and outside of Israel during this conflict. The Israeli government has faced criticism for cracking down on domestic criticism of the war, resulting in doxxing, job terminations, threats, and arrests of activists, academics, and citizens. In the occupied West Bank, dissent has been met with increased violence, leading to the deaths of numerous Palestinians at the hands of Israeli soldiers and settlers. The Palestinian Ministry of Health reports that approximately 150 Palestinians have been killed in the occupied West Bank as a result of these escalating tensions.

Meanwhile, an extreme statement by Israel’s Heritage Minister Amichai Eliyahu has caused controversy. Eliyahu suggested that one of Israel’s options could be to drop a nuclear bomb on the Gaza Strip. However, this comment was disavowed by Prime Minister Benjamin Netanyahu, who suspended the minister from meetings. Despite the disapproval, Eliyahu’s remark raises questions about the seriousness of the situation and the potential consequences of the ongoing conflict.

Amidst the escalating violence, there have been calls from various international organizations for an immediate ceasefire in Gaza. The heads of 11 UN agencies and six humanitarian organizations have jointly urged for the protection of civilians and the swift entry of essential supplies into Gaza. They highlight the dire conditions faced by the population, with thousands of injured individuals in need of urgent medical treatment and a lack of access to basic necessities. The joint statement also emphasizes the alarming number of attacks on healthcare operations and the high number of UN staff members who have lost their lives in the conflict.

As the Israel-Hamas conflict continues to unfold, it is crucial to consider the devastating impact on the lives of civilians, the need for humanitarian aid, and the urgent necessity for a peaceful resolution to prevent further loss of life.

