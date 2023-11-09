Demolitions in Nuh: A Wake-Up Call for Justice and Human Rights

The aftermath of communal violence in Nuh district, Haryana, India, has left a trail of destruction and shattered lives. Buildings and homes, including those of Mohammad Saud and Nawab Sheikh, have been decimated by bulldozers. The justification given by authorities is that these structures were illegal, despite the owners possessing all the necessary documents. This pattern of bulldozing under the guise of illegal construction has become distressingly common in many Bharatiya Janata Party (BJP)-governed states.

Contrary to the government’s claims, civil society groups and opposition parties argue that such actions disproportionately target Muslim communities. The surge in violence and hate speech against Muslims since the BJP came to power in 2014 is deeply concerning. Many believe that this systemic discrimination is a deliberate attempt to marginalize and oppress Muslims, particularly following incidents of religious violence or protests.

The demolitions in Nuh highlight a flagrant disregard for justice and human rights. Innocent families, including children, are left homeless, bearing the brunt of collective punishment. As political scientist Asim Ali emphasizes, these demolitions represent a breakdown of the rule of law in contemporary India. This punitive approach leaves no room for due process or consideration of individual circumstances.

Legal experts argue that such instant and collective punishment is not only inhumane but also illegal. Demolishing homes and businesses without fair warning or opportunity for recourse flagrantly violates constitutional rights. The deliberate destruction of civilian infrastructure is unjustifiable under any circumstances.

While authorities do have the power to demolish illegal structures, it must be done according to established rules. Owners must be served notices and provided with the opportunity to appeal or pay fines, rather than facing immediate destruction. The arbitrary and unconstitutional nature of the demolitions in Nuh is glaringly apparent. Families claim they never received notices, and even those not present during the riots have been punished.

The current situation in Nuh raises concerns about communal polarization and a potential breakdown of harmony. Muslims, who have coexisted peacefully with Hindus for decades, now fear for their safety and well-being. It is crucial that justice prevails and that the government takes immediate action to address these human rights violations.

This incident should serve as a wake-up call, urging society to recommit to upholding justice, human rights, and the rule of law. The true test of a democracy lies in its ability to protect the vulnerable and marginalized. Only by dismantling systemic discrimination and embracing inclusivity can India move towards a more equitable future.