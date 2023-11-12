Gurugram: Law Enforcement Agencies Adopt Bulldozer “Justice” System to Demolish Illegal Properties

In a move reminiscent of Uttar Pradesh CM Yogi Adityanath’s approach to justice, law enforcement agencies in Gurugram’s Nuh district have taken a drastic step to combat illegal activities. A total of 250 shanties, allegedly inhabited by illegal immigrants from Bangladesh and occupied by individuals accused of recent communal violence, were bulldozed.

The shanties, which were located on HSVP land and deemed illegal encroachments for the past four years, have been a source of concern for the authorities. Local police, using CCTV footage and videos, identified the houses from where the majority of stone pelting and acts of violence originated. These identified structures were then demolished as part of the ongoing efforts to maintain law and order.

This bulldozer “justice” system, while controversial, has been implemented in other cases as well. The Nuh police have previously taken action against properties owned by notorious criminals, including cattle smugglers, illegal miners, extortionists, arms dealers, and cyber criminals. This approach is seen as a necessary step towards curbing illegal activities and ensuring the safety of the community.

The recent demolitions in Nuh are just one part of a larger operation. Plans are in place to carry out similar drives in other areas, including Nalhar village, where a VHP yatra was attacked and vehicles were set ablaze. Over 50 properties have been identified so far, signaling a strong stance against those involved in criminal activities.

While some have raised questions about the timing of these demolitions, amidst communal tension and curfew, the authorities defend their actions as necessary for maintaining law and order. The urgency stems from the need to prevent further acts of violence and provide a sense of security to the affected communities.

As the investigations and efforts to restore peace continue, it is important to note that the overall situation in Nuh and Gurugram remains peaceful. Curfew has been relaxed for a limited period, and internet services have been temporarily restored in certain areas. However, it is essential for residents to remain vigilant and adhere to the guidelines and restrictions put in place.

FAQs

1. What is the reason behind the recent demolitions in Nuh?

The demolitions were carried out to address the issue of illegal encroachments and properties occupied by individuals involved in recent communal violence. The authorities aim to maintain law and order and ensure the safety of the community.

2. Are these demolitions a part of a larger operation?

Yes, these demolitions are just a part of a larger operation. Plans are in place to carry out similar drives in other areas, targeting properties involved in criminal activities.

3. How does this bulldozer “justice” system work?

The bulldozer “justice” system involves identifying illegal structures through surveillance footage and videos. Once these structures are identified, they are demolished to prevent further acts of violence and maintain law and order.

4. How do the authorities justify the urgency of these demolitions during communal tension and curfew?

The authorities defend their actions as necessary for maintaining law and order and preventing further acts of violence. The urgency is driven by the need to ensure the safety of the community and curtail illegal activities.

Sources:

– [Tribune News Service](https://www.tribuneindia.com/news/haryana/nuh-flare-up-bulldozer-justice-houses-of-250-violence-accused-razed-294181)