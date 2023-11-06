Wild Boar Meat Found to Have Radioactivity, but Not from Chernobyl

A recent study conducted on wild boar meat from Southern Germany has revealed that the radioactivity detected in the boars is not attributed to the Chernobyl power plant disaster of 1986, as previously assumed. Instead, the contamination stems from nuclear weapons testing, although it is impossible to determine which nation or group is responsible.

The Chernobyl disaster was a result of a power plant meltdown in Pripyat, Ukraine, causing a significant release of radiation into the surrounding environment. The fallout contaminated the nearby forest, farmland, and living organisms, including livestock and humans. The aftermath of the disaster extended as far west as France, with reports of deformations in farm animals for years to come.

Wild boar, although not considered livestock, were also believed to be contaminated solely by the Chernobyl radiation. However, a new study published in Environmental Science & Technology challenges this notion. While most of the radioactive cesium found in Europe is cesium-137, the long-lived isotope cesium-135 also exists. Both cesium-137 and cesium-135 are produced through nuclear fission, the same process involved in generating nuclear power and developing nuclear weapons.

Unlike other animals in the region, the levels of cesium-137 in the wild boars of Southern Germany have not decreased. This has led to the curious phenomenon known as the “wild boar paradox.” Researchers attribute this persistence to the boars’ unique dietary preference for deer truffles, an underground delicacy. The truffles act as a repository for cesium-137, allowing the radioactivity to linger within the boar population.

To determine the extent of contamination, the research team analyzed meat samples from wild boars across Southern Germany. Using a mass spectrometer, they found that 10% to 68% of the boars’ radioactivity was a result of nuclear weapons testing rather than power plant reactors. Shockingly, 88% of the 48 samples collected exceeded Germany’s regulatory limit for radioactivity, and all samples surpassed Japan’s limit.

The diet of the boars significantly influences their level of radioactivity throughout the year. During winter, when food is scarce, and the boars rely heavily on digging for deer truffles, their radioactivity increases. However, during the summer or fall when food is abundant, the level of radioactivity decreases. Therefore, as long as one avoids consuming wild boar meat, there is no reason to be concerned about the potential impact of their radioactive diet.