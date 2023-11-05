Pegasus Spyware Targets Prominent Russian Journalist’s iPhone

The iPhone of a well-known Russian journalist, Galina Timchenko, has been found to be infected with Pegasus spyware, according to researchers. This is the first known case of the powerful surveillance tool being used against a significant Russian target. The spyware was apparently installed on Timchenko’s phone while she was in Germany for a meeting with other Russian journalists in February. The discovery raises questions about who hacked her phone while she was in a Western democracy.

Pegasus spyware, created by the Israeli company NSO Group, can be remotely installed on a phone without the owner’s knowledge. Once installed, Pegasus has access to everything on the device, including contacts, microphone, and camera. It has previously been used against American diplomats, human rights activists, journalists, and dissidents worldwide.

Although NSO Group claims to only sell licenses for Pegasus to governments for legitimate law enforcement purposes, the Biden administration recently added the company to the Commerce Department’s entity list, effectively banning American companies from doing business with NSO Group without a special license.

The researchers who analyzed Timchenko’s phone were unable to determine who was behind the infection. However, they suspect that Russia or one of its neighboring countries could be responsible. This incident highlights the concerning trend of commercial spyware being used to target individuals who are advocating for human rights, freedom of speech, and the pursuit of truth.

The fact that a prominent journalist’s phone was infected with spyware is alarming, as it undermines the ability of journalists to carry out their work. It threatens source protection and compromises the privacy of sensitive discussions. Spyware like Pegasus poses a direct risk to journalists themselves, as evidenced by the lawsuit filed by the widow of Jamal Khashoggi, a journalist who was allegedly spied on using NSO Group’s technology before his murder.

The exact motivations and capabilities of the perpetrators remain unclear, but it is crucial to hold them accountable and to regulate the use of surveillance tools like Pegasus. Protecting the rights of journalists, activists, and opposition figures is essential for maintaining a free and democratic society.