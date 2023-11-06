Russian Resilience: The Battle for Eastern Ukraine

The small village of Staromayorske in Ukraine may appear insignificant on a map, but it carries immense symbolism in the ongoing conflict with Russia. As Ukraine pushes forward in its counteroffensive towards Mariupol, the fate of Staromayorske represents a larger problem for the country. The hard-earned progress made by Ukrainian forces is constantly at risk due to Russia’s relentless shelling, which leaves barely a wall standing from which Kyiv’s troops can defend their recaptured territory.

Russian officials have even claimed to have retaken Staromayorske, although Ukraine denies this. The battles for the village have taken a toll on the troops, with each yard regained marred by grueling losses. Ukrainian soldiers describe the assault under enemy shelling as the hardest part, as they have nowhere to hide.

The Russian forces have made repeated attempts to recapture the village, but Ukraine’s position is further challenged by the fact that Russian forces are on the eastern side of the river, using it as a natural boundary to fire artillery. Despite small advances made by Ukraine in recent months, hopes for a faster pace of advance are dampened by the threat of Russian airpower and the exhaustion of Ukrainian troops.

The tenacity and cunning of the Russian forces are evident in the town of Neskuchne, which was liberated by Ukraine weeks earlier. Ukrainian assessments indicated that only 20 Russians were defending the town, but there were actually 200 more hidden in basements, evading detection from Ukrainian surveillance drones. This unexpected resistance resulted in a tougher fight than anticipated.

The fight for Neskuchne ended with Russian paratroopers making their last stand in the school hall before fleeing. The conditions in which the occupiers appeared to live were appalling, highlighting the nihilism felt in these occupied territories. Ukrainian forces question why Russian troops fight so fiercely for these tiny settlements and doubt claims that Russia’s defensive line is thin.

Despite the recent deployment of Ukraine’s reserves and talk of a new phase in the counteroffensive, the exhaustion among Ukrainian troops remains high. The brutal tactics of the Russian forces, including using poorly equipped recruits as “cannon fodder,” baffle Ukrainian commanders who struggle to understand their motivation.

As the battle for eastern Ukraine continues, Ukrainian forces face a resilient and determined enemy. The fight for each settlement remains as hard as ever.