In a tragic and unsettling development, Russian strikes have once again resulted in the loss of innocent lives in Ukraine. The recent attacks targeted a hospital in the town of Selydove in the Donetsk region, as well as private residences in the Kharkiv region. These strikes, carried out by Kremlin forces, have left two civilians dead and many others wounded.

The Ukrainian military has reported that the hospital in Selydove, along with the building of the Kotlyarevska mine and other civilian infrastructures, were destroyed and damaged as a result of the missile attacks. One civilian was killed and eight others were wounded in the hospital attack, while a 63-year-old employee lost their life in the targeted attack on the mine infrastructure. Additionally, a 29-year-old man tragically died in a fire that broke out due to the shelling of a private home in the Kharkiv region.

This latest escalation of violence is a grim reminder of the ongoing toll of the war in Ukraine. According to the United Nations Human Rights Monitoring Mission in Ukraine (HRMU), over 10,000 civilians have now lost their lives since the Russian invasion began. Tragically, this number includes more than 560 children. In addition to the horrifying death toll, over 18,500 Ukrainian civilians have been injured in the conflict.

The HRMU has expressed its deep concern over the escalating violence and the devastating impact it continues to have on innocent civilians. “Ten thousand civilian deaths is a grim milestone for Ukraine,” remarked Danielle Bell, the head of the monitoring mission. She further highlighted that the war shows no signs of abating, with the potential for a lengthy and protracted conflict that will result in further suffering for the people of Ukraine.

The situation in Ukraine remains dire, and the international community must not turn a blind eye to the ongoing devastation caused by this conflict. Efforts to bring about a peaceful resolution and protect the lives of innocent civilians must be intensified. The toll of this war on the people of Ukraine is simply too high, and it is incumbent upon the global community to work towards a swift and lasting solution.

