An Unforeseen Nightmare: Surviving Captivity in Gaza

In a shocking turn of events, Yocheved Lifshitz, an 85-year-old woman, recounts the terrifying ordeal she experienced during her captivity in Gaza. It all began on October 7th when Hamas militants infiltrated her kibbutz and launched a violent attack. Lifshitz, along with hundreds of other Israelis and foreigners, was seized and taken hostage. The assault left more than 1,400 people dead.

Lifshitz vividly describes the chaos that ensued. “Masses swarmed our houses, beat people, and some of us were taken hostage,” she says, her voice filled with anguish. The militants showed no regard for age or any other factor as they perpetrated their heinous acts. The elderly were subjected to brutal beatings, stripped of their belongings, and dragged away.

Once in Gaza, Lifshitz and her fellow captives were confined to a network of tunnels that resembled a spider’s web. She recalls being placed in a large room with 25 other individuals. Despite the constant fear and uncertainty, they were surprisingly treated well by their captors. “They told us they are people who believe in the Quran and wouldn’t hurt us,” Lifshitz reveals. Medical care, including medication, was provided, and the guards maintained clean conditions.

Nevertheless, the psychological toll of captivity weighed heavily on Lifshitz. She dreaded the separation from her 83-year-old husband, Oded, who remained captive in Gaza. Throughout it all, Lifshitz and the other hostages pled with their captors to refrain from discussing politics, a plea that was respected.

Fortunately, after more than two weeks, Lifshitz and 79-year-old Nurit Cooper were released, joining the two Israeli American women who were freed earlier. The Israeli government has made it clear that the safe return of all hostages is of utmost importance.

Lifshitz also criticizes the Israeli government for overlooking warning signs leading up to the attack. “We were the scapegoat,” she laments. Hamas had issued warnings weeks prior, yet they were disregarded. The consequences proved catastrophic.

Yocheved Lifshitz’s harrowing account serves as a reminder of the enduring trauma and resilience of those who survive such atrocities. It is a testament to the indomitable human spirit that shines even in the darkest of moments.