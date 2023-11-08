An 81-Year-Old Palestinian-American Woman Awaits Medical Support to Exit Gaza

In a race against time, an 81-year-old Palestinian-American woman is desperately seeking medical assistance as she awaits clearance to leave the Gaza Strip. Ghassan Shamieh, the woman’s attorney, revealed that while she has received permission to exit, her medical needs pose a significant obstacle. With her health rapidly deteriorating, her grandson expressed concerns about her ability to travel alone.

Although her son had initially planned to accompany her, his status as a non-US citizen and the expiration of his US visa have rendered him unable to do so. This precarious situation has left the elderly woman vulnerable and dependent on external aid. Shamieh emphasized the urgency and stressed that the US government should take responsibility for ensuring her safe evacuation from the region.

While the exact nature of the woman’s ailments remains undisclosed, her age, coupled with the scarcity of essential resources such as food, water, and medication, has severely impacted her mobility. It is evident that immediate medical supervision is crucial for her well-being, necessitating timely intervention from the US State Department.

In recent developments, approximately 20 to 25 US citizens and a total of 341 foreign nationals crossed from Gaza into Egypt through the Rafah crossing. This mass exodus, facilitated by a Qatar-brokered agreement between Israel, Hamas, Egypt, and the US, includes critically injured individuals and foreigners seeking to leave the embattled territory.

As the woman’s plight represents the struggles faced by many others in Gaza, it highlights the pressing need for international humanitarian assistance and coordinated efforts to ensure the safe transport of those requiring urgent medical attention. It is imperative that countries involved in the region work together swiftly to resolve this crisis and uphold their responsibility to protect their citizens, particularly the vulnerable.