Israeli Forces Target Alleged Hamas Operations in Gaza Hospital

Israel-Hamas conflict continues as the Israeli military carries out a raid inside Gaza’s largest medical facility, Shifa Hospital. The raid is aimed at alleged Hamas militants who are believed to be operating beneath the hospital’s structure, an accusation denied by both the militant group and hospital officials. The targeted operation comes amidst reports of deteriorating conditions within the hospital, with doctors resorting to working by candlelight and using foil to keep premature babies alive.

The raid, which took place early on Wednesday morning, is a delicate situation due to the presence of thousands of Palestinians seeking shelter in and around the hospital. International humanitarian law protects hospitals in times of war; however, Israel claims that Hamas’s military use of the hospital puts its protected status at risk. Israeli authorities assert that they have given Hamas operatives ample time to abandon their alleged activities within the building.

Citing intelligence reports, the United States supported Israel’s claim that Hamas has a command node under the hospital. However, CNN cannot independently verify these assertions by either the US or Israeli authorities. Israeli army spokesperson, Peter Lerner, acknowledged the challenging factors posed by the presence of civilians in the hospital. Israeli forces are working to mitigate the impact by involving medics and Arabic speakers in the operation.

According to witnesses, the hospital staff received a 30-minute warning before the Israeli operation commenced. Dr. Khaled Abu Samra, a doctor working at the hospital, described the sound of armored vehicles close to the entrance of the complex. Meanwhile, journalist Khader Al Za’anoun reported the presence of Israeli tanks within the hospital compound, with gunfire exchanges taking place in the surrounding area. It remains uncertain whether IDF soldiers are inside the hospital buildings.

In response to the raid, Palestinian Health Minister Dr. Mai Al-Kaila condemned it as a “new crime against humanity, medical staff, and patients.” She expressed concerns over the potential catastrophic consequences for patients and medical staff. It is worth noting that the Palestinian Health Ministry is distinct from Hamas-controlled Health Ministry in Gaza, as the former falls under the control of the Palestinian Authority (PA) based in Ramallah.

Hamas, in a statement, blamed Israel and the US for the raid, accusing the US of enabling Israel to commit further civilian massacres through its “false narrative” regarding Al-Shifa being used as a command center. The statement also criticized the United Nations and other countries for failing to defend Palestinians, asserting that such actions will not deter Palestinians from fighting for their legitimate national rights.

