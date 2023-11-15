New Gaza Hospital Faces Dire Situation Amidst Ongoing Conflict

Amidst the ongoing Israel-Hamas conflict, Al-Shifa Hospital in Gaza is facing a dire situation as none of its operating rooms are functioning due to a lack of electricity. The hospital’s director, Dr. Muhammad Abu Salmiya, expressed his concerns about the inability to provide necessary medical care to patients, stating, “The operating rooms are completely out of service, and now the wounded come to us and we cannot give them anything other than first aid.”

With the lack of electricity, the hospital is unable to support critical life-saving equipment such as incubators, leaving premature babies in a vulnerable state. Dr. Abu Salmiya described the measures they are taking to keep these infants alive, saying, “We wrap them in foil and put hot water next to them so that we can warm them.”

The situation at Al-Shifa Hospital worsens as several children have already lost their lives in the intensive care unit and the nursery in just one day. Health officials and aid agencies have described the scene as catastrophic, with patients and staff trapped inside the hospital and ambulances unable to collect the wounded.

The World Health Organization (WHO) has reported that Al-Shifa Hospital has been without power for three days, severely impacting their ability to provide essential care. WHO Director-General Tedros Adhanom Ghebreyesus expressed his concerns on social media, stating, “Regrettably, the hospital is not functioning as a hospital anymore.”

Amidst a dispute over fuel, the Israeli military claims to have offered 300 liters of fuel to the hospital, which would provide power for only thirty minutes. However, the hospital director, Abu Salmiya, revealed that the staff was too scared to collect the fuel due to the presence of Israeli tanks. Abu Salmiya expressed his desire for fuel to be sent through international institutions such as the International Red Cross.

In response to the Israeli fuel delivery, Hamas dismissed the allegations and accused Israel of using the situation for propaganda purposes. The ongoing conflict continues to impact the lives and well-being of the people in Gaza, particularly those in need of urgent medical attention.

