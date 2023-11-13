Desperate Families Urge Government Action Amid Ongoing Hostage Crisis

Israel-Hamas Conflict: Pleas for Hostage Release Escalate

Amid the ongoing Israel-Hamas conflict, families of the hostages held by Hamas in Gaza are growing increasingly desperate, calling on Israeli Prime Minister Benjamin Netanyahu and the government to take immediate action to bring their loved ones back home. The families, part of the Hostages and Missing Persons Families Forum, are appealing to the government to fulfill its obligations and secure the release of the hostages.

The rally held in Tel Aviv, Israel saw an emotional gathering of families and supporters, including former Israeli president Reuven Rivlin. The families are demanding that the international community and the Red Cross intervene to ensure medical assistance for the hostages, a plea that highlights the stark contrast in treatment between the hostages and members of Hamas.

The heart-wrenching statements from the families shed light on the plight of the hostages, who have been held captive underground in Gaza since the Hamas attack on October 7. Maayan Zin, the mother of Dafna (15) and Ella (8) who were kidnapped along with their father from Kibbutz Nahal Oz in Israel, questions the role of the Red Cross in safeguarding human rights. She wonders why the organization has failed to demand information about the conditions of the hostages, particularly the infants.

Noam Perry, whose 79-year-old father was taken from his home in Kibbutz Nir Oz, emphasizes that the release of all the hostages is crucial for the healing of the nation. He pleads for the government to prioritize the safe return of his father and the other hostages, emphasizing their vulnerability in the underground tunnels.

Former president Rivlin joined the families in their demand for the release of all hostages. He has also reached out to the Red Cross, questioning their commitment to humanitarian aid in Gaza while failing to ensure access to the hostages.

Orly Gilboa, mother of 19-year-old Daniela Gilboa, who was kidnapped from a party in Re’im, Israel, expressed her frustration with empty gestures of empathy. She urges concrete actions that will lead to the immediate return of her daughter and the other hostages.

As the situation escalates, the pressure grows on the Israeli government to take decisive action and secure the release of the hostages. The families’ appeals for assistance from the international community and the Red Cross reflect not only their desperation but also the need for humanitarian intervention in this ongoing hostage crisis.

