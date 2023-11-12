Israel-Hamas Conflict Puts Gaza’s Healthcare System in Crisis

Amidst the ongoing Israel-Hamas conflict, healthcare facilities in Gaza are facing a humanitarian crisis. According to the World Health Organization (WHO), more than 250 attacks on the health sector in Gaza and the West Bank have been documented since October 7. In the latest alarming development, reports of Israeli attacks near Gaza City’s Al-Shifa Hospital have raised significant concerns.

The WHO’s Director-General, Tedros Adhanom Ghebreyesus, expressed the organization’s distress over the situation, stating that many health workers have been forced to leave the hospital due to safety concerns. The hospital, which is already overcrowded with injured patients, has become a target of heavy bombing. The Palestinian Ministry of Health in Ramallah has also released a video showing smoke rising from behind Al-Shifa Hospital and frequent explosions in the vicinity.

The Israeli military maintains that the strike on Al-Shifa Hospital was a result of a misfired projectile launched by terrorist organizations in the Gaza Strip. However, the continuous bombardment has led to growing fears for the safety of patients and medical personnel.

In addition to Al-Shifa Hospital, other medical facilities have also been affected. The Indonesian Hospital in northern Gaza has faced heavy bombardment, as captured in a video released by the health ministry. The Palestinian Red Crescent Society (PRCS) reported an attack on Al-Quds Hospital, resulting in the death of one displaced person and injuries to 28 others, most of whom were children. The PRCS expressed concern for the safety of its medical teams, especially due to the ongoing interruption of internet and communication services.

This escalation in violence has led to a dire situation for Gaza’s healthcare system. Fuel supply shortages threaten the functioning of Al-Quds Hospital, potentially putting patients in intensive care, including infants, at risk. With at least 18 out of Gaza’s 35 functional hospitals already out of service, the Palestine Ministry of Health warns of further deterioration in medical services.

The WHO has called for an immediate humanitarian ceasefire to protect the health sector in Gaza and the West Bank. However, as the conflict persists, the situation remains uncertain. CNN reached out to the Israeli military for comment but has not received a response.

FAQ:

Q: How many attacks have occurred on the health sector in Gaza and the West Bank?

A: The World Health Organization has verified over 250 attacks since October 7.

Q: Which hospital has been heavily targeted?

A: Al-Shifa Hospital in Gaza City has been subjected to heavy bombing.

Q: How have other healthcare facilities been affected?

A: The Indonesian Hospital and Al-Quds Hospital have faced heavy bombardment, resulting in casualties and injuries.

Q: What risks does the healthcare system in Gaza currently face?

A: The lack of fuel supplies and interruption of communication services put hospitals at risk of shutdown, endangering patients’ lives.