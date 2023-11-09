India Affirms Non-Involvement in Killing of Khalistani Terrorist: A Call for Global Cooperation

India’s External Affairs Minister, S Jaishankar, has reiterated India’s unwavering stance on the allegations made by Canada regarding India’s supposed involvement in the killing of Khalistani terrorist Hardeep Singh Nijjar. Stressing that India does not engage in such acts as a matter of “policy,” Jaishankar dismissed the allegations and called for concrete evidence to support the claims. This diplomatic row between India and Canada was triggered when Canadian Prime Minister Justin Trudeau voiced his government’s “credible allegations” of India’s involvement in Nijjar’s death on Canadian soil.

However, it is crucial to shift the focus from this bilateral dispute towards the larger issue of global terrorism and cooperation in countering it. While each nation has its own interests and objectives, it is imperative that they come together to address the common threat of terrorist activities. Rather than getting caught up in accusations and counter-accusations, a united front against terrorism should be the priority.

The international community should recognize the significance of sharing intelligence and collaborating to combat terrorism effectively. It is essential for nations to cooperate in not only sharing information but also taking collective action against the root causes and networks that support terrorist activities.

S Jaishankar, in his address to the Council for Foreign Relations, drew attention to the issue of organized crime in Canada, specifically its connections to secessionist forces, violence, and extremism. His concerns accentuate the need for global coordination in addressing the underlying issues that contribute to terrorism.

Respect for territorial integrity and non-interference in internal affairs should be universal principles embraced by all nations. In an era where a few nations set the agenda for the rest of the world, it is crucial to foster inclusive dialogue and cooperation among nations, regardless of their size or influence.

In conclusion, while the India-Canada dispute over the killing of Hardeep Singh Nijjar continues, it serves as a reminder of the urgent need for global cooperation in countering terrorism. Instead of engaging in a blame game, nations must focus on sharing intelligence, addressing root causes, and working together to ensure a safer and more secure world for all.