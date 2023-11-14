Justin Trudeau Calls for Cooperation in Investigation of Sikh Separatist’s Killing

New Delhi: Canadian Prime Minister Justin Trudeau has emphasized the importance of cooperation with India in the investigation of the killing of Sikh separatist Hardeep Singh Nijjar. Trudeau stated that his intention is not to provoke or escalate tension but to work towards transparency and clarity.

Here are the key points regarding this issue:

1. In June, Justin Trudeau alleged the involvement of “agents of the Indian government” in the killing of Hardeep Singh Nijjar. This led to concerns and the US expressing deep concern about the allegations.

2. Trudeau clarified that he wants to work with the Indian government to establish all the facts and ensure proper investigation processes are followed. He reiterated that his intentions are not to provoke or escalate the situation.

3. In a speech to the House of Commons, Trudeau revealed that Canadian security agencies have been actively pursuing credible allegations linking Indian government agents to the killing of Hardeep Singh Nijjar.

4. The Indian government firmly rejected Trudeau’s claims, dismissing them as absurd and motivated. The foreign ministry stated that similar allegations were previously made by the Canadian Prime Minister to the Indian Prime Minister, but were completely rejected.

5. The diplomatic tension has escalated, leading both Canada and India to expel a senior diplomat from each country. The Canadian diplomat was given five days to leave India.

6. This escalation occurred shortly after the issue was discussed between Trudeau and Prime Minister Narendra Modi during the G20 summit in India. PM Modi conveyed his concerns about extremist elements in Canada promoting secessionism and inciting violence against Indian diplomats and the Indian community.

7. Trudeau emphasized Canada’s commitment to defending freedom of expression, conscience, and peaceful protest, while also preventing violence and denouncing hatred.

8. Canada has been a popular destination for expat Sikhs, where extremism has been a growing concern in recent months. This has had an impact on bilateral ties, including derailing trade talks.

9. Hardeep Singh Nijjar, the chief of the banned Khalistan Tiger Force and a wanted terrorist in India, was shot dead in June outside a gurdwara in Surrey, British Columbia.

This incident has highlighted the need for collaboration between Canada and India in investigating and addressing extremist activities. Justin Trudeau’s call for cooperation signals a desire to strengthen bilateral relations and ensure justice is served in the case of Hardeep Singh Nijjar’s killing.

