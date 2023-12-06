New Leadership in Madhya Pradesh as Shivraj Singh Chouhan Declines Top Post

BHOPAL: In a surprising turn of events, Shivraj Singh Chouhan, the prominent Bharatiya Janata Party (BJP) leader, has announced that he is not vying for the position of Chief Minister in Madhya Pradesh. Chouhan made this revelation during a press conference, where he also expressed his intentions to visit Chhindwara, the constituency of Congress leader Kamal Nath.

Contrary to earlier speculations, Chouhan stated, “I have never aspired to be the Chief Minister, neither in the past nor now. As a diligent party worker, I will faithfully execute any tasks assigned to me, utilizing my skills and abilities. I have always taken immense pride and joy in working alongside our esteemed leader, Narendra Modi ji. Once again, I express my gratitude to the people of our state.”

This declaration from Chouhan has emerged amidst the anticipation surrounding the selection of new Chief Ministers for Madhya Pradesh, Rajasthan, and Chhattisgarh by the BJP’s central leadership in Delhi. Several political figures, including Union ministers Narendra Singh Tomar, Prahlad Singh Patel, and Jyotiraditya Scindia, are currently in the national capital, actively contending for the highly coveted role. Additionally, Kailash Vijayvargiya, BJP’s national general secretary, and VD Sharma, the state party president, are also present in Delhi.

Later in the day, Chouhan further asserted his decision to abstain from Delhi’s political proceedings, affirming, “I have chosen not to travel to Delhi. Instead, I will be heading to Chhindwara, where our party faced defeat in all seven assembly seats. I am committed to ensuring that the BJP secures victory in all 29 Lok Sabha seats, symbolized by a garland of 29 lotus flowers, which will be presented to Prime Minister Narendra Modi ji. This goal of achieving success in the state’s general elections is my primary focus.”

Expressing his gratitude towards his association with BJP and PM Modi’s transformative vision for the nation, Chouhan stated, “I consider myself truly fortunate to be a part of the BJP, working under the exemplary leadership of PM Modi, in our endeavor to build a glorious, proud, prosperous, and formidable India. I am merely a cog in the larger machinery that aims to construct this magnificent nation. I firmly believe that India, under Narendra Modi ji’s guidance, will emerge as a global leader and epitomize the path to peace. As an unwavering party worker, I am wholeheartedly grateful to the people of Madhya Pradesh for their unwavering support.”

