Reviving Local Identity: Embracing Vernacular Signages in Bengaluru

New Delhi: In a bid to preserve local culture and facilitate better communication, Union minister Pralhad Joshi expressed his support for the demand that shop signages in Karnataka should predominantly be in the local language. While condemning violence, he emphasized the importance of inclusivity in the retail sector. The civic rules in Bengaluru already require 60% of a signage to be written in the vernacular language of the state.

Joshi questioned why shopkeepers insist on writing signages only in English. He stated, “Everybody should be able to read the signs, but not everyone can understand English. What is the harm in including Kannada, as well as English or even Hindi? This is not England.”

The recent acts of vandalism by pro-Kannada groups highlight the growing frustration among locals who have long been demanding vernacular signages. Over 20 shops were targeted, including prominent locations such as MG Road, Brigade Road, Lavelle Road, St. Marks Road, and even the Kempegowda International Airport.

Chief Minister Siddaramaiah, who had previously emphasized the need for Kannada language preservation, expressed his awareness of the situation. He stated, “We will take action against those who took the law into their own hands.”

The Bengaluru civic body, BBMP, has given commercial stores under its jurisdiction until February 28 to comply with the rule. Failure to do so may result in legal repercussions, including the suspension of business licenses.

Through the promotion of vernacular signages, Bengaluru aims to reestablish its local identity and create a more inclusive retail environment. This initiative not only fosters communication but also empowers local businesses and enhances cultural preservation.

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQ)

Q: Why is there a demand for vernacular signages in Bengaluru?

A: The demand for vernacular signages comes from the local community’s desire to preserve their culture and facilitate better communication for all.

Q: Why are some shopkeepers only using English signages?

A: Some shopkeepers might prioritize English signages due to the misconception that English attracts a larger, more diverse customer base. However, this assumption disregards the importance of inclusivity.

Q: What actions will be taken against those who vandalized shops?

A: The Chief Minister has stated that those who took part in the acts of vandalism will face legal consequences to ensure the rule of law is upheld.

Q: Why is it important for the civic body to enforce the rule?

A: Enforcing the rule ensures compliance and creates a level playing field for all businesses. It also helps preserve the local language and culture, which are integral to Bengaluru’s identity.