Young Russian Deserters Fleeing Putin’s War

In a tumultuous time when conflicts arise, people make difficult decisions, sometimes sacrificing their own safety to stand up for what they believe in. This is the case for young Russian soldiers who have chosen to desert the army rather than participate in President Vladimir Putin’s war in Ukraine. While facing criminal charges and the fear of extradition, these deserters are seeking refuge in countries like Armenia, Kazakhstan, and potentially even France, Germany, or the US.

Meet Vasiliy, not his real name, a gunner who had been disappointed by the army for a while before the invasion of Ukraine in February 2022. Refusing to fight against his own people, he made the courageous decision to leave, knowing that the consequences could be severe. Similarly, Viktor, also using a pseudonym, fought in Ukraine but realized the gravity of the situation when he witnessed the execution of prisoners of war. He tried unsuccessfully to leave the army prior to the war and eventually escaped to Kazakhstan, fearing extradition to Russia.

Desertion from the Russian army became increasingly difficult after President Putin’s “partial” mobilization announcement. Leaving without permission became punishable by 10 years in jail and desertion by 15. Despite these threats, at least 500 soldiers managed to desert and leave the country, seeking assistance from organizations like “Go by the Forest” to navigate their escape.

These brave individuals have not been able to secure official employment in their new countries of refuge due to pending criminal charges in Russia. They have had to resort to using false identities for basic necessities like opening bank accounts and obtaining SIM cards. Moreover, they live in constant fear that their new host countries may extradite them back to Russia.

Organizations like Connection e.V. are advocating for these deserters, urging European countries to provide refuge and protection to those who refuse to fight in Putin’s war. Germany, for example, has stated that deserters from the Russian army could receive refugee status as their desertion is seen as a political action against the war and may result in political persecution.

The stories of these young Russian deserters shed light on the challenges faced by those who make difficult decisions during times of conflict. They have chosen to prioritize their moral convictions over their own safety, seeking a safe haven in foreign lands. As the world continues to watch the events in Ukraine unfold, it is important to remember the brave individuals who refuse to participate in acts of violence and stand up against injustices.