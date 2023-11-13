Slovak Election Raises Concerns About Shift in Allies

Bratislava, Slovakia – As Slovakia prepares for its upcoming election, concerns about a potential shift in alliances have arisen. Former Prime Minister Robert Fico, the front-runner in the race, has expressed pro-Russian sentiments that could alter the country’s relationship with Ukraine.

In a recent political rally, Fico boldly stated, “We are a peaceful country. We will not send a single round to Ukraine.” This stance stands in contrast to Slovakia’s longstanding support for Ukraine in its conflict with Russia. Until now, Bratislava has been a staunch ally, providing weapons and political backing within the European Union and NATO.

While Fico’s victory is not certain, his rhetoric has raised eyebrows in Brussels and beyond. He has openly criticized sanctions against Russia and called for reconciliation with Moscow once the war in Ukraine concludes. Furthermore, he has pledged to veto Ukraine’s membership in NATO if such an opportunity arises.

The concerns are not unwarranted. With no party expected to win a majority, forming a coalition government could pose challenges. However, Western diplomats and officials in Kyiv acknowledge that a small country like Slovakia can only have limited influence in overturning EU and NATO policies.

Nevertheless, Fico’s stance has Slovakia’s allies worried. EU and NATO leaders are eager to maintain unity in the face of ongoing conflicts with Russia. Fico’s potential alignment with Hungarian Prime Minister Viktor Orban, a close partner of Russia, may further complicate matters, particularly concerning the rule of law, the war in Ukraine, and migration.

However, some experts believe that Fico’s previous pragmatism might prevail. During his previous tenures, he demonstrated a more cooperative approach, successfully navigating Slovakia’s integration into the eurozone and maintaining solid relationships with EU and NATO partners. This pragmatic side might resurface, considering the potential risks associated with strained relations and the presence of Russian troops on Slovakia’s border.

Additionally, Brussels holds leverage in the form of financial support. By withholding EU funds, it can exert pressure on Slovakia, which is in dire need of assistance due to its high fiscal deficit.

While Ukraine expresses concerns about a potential Orban-Fico coalition within the EU, it anticipates limited foreign policy consequences. Hungary has typically aligned itself with important decisions, and a Fico victory might not significantly change this dynamic.

The spread of disinformation has further complicated the situation. Slovakia has long been susceptible to pro-Russian narratives due to historical ties and low public trust in institutions. Recently, false information surrounding the Ukraine conflict has influenced public opinion, leading to skepticism and polarization among voters.

As the election approaches, the outcome remains uncertain. Smaller parties could play a decisive role, ultimately determining the country’s direction. However, whatever the result, it is clear that Slovakia’s stance on alliances and its relationship with Ukraine will be closely watched.

Frequently Asked Questions

Q: What is the current political situation in Slovakia?

A: Slovakia is preparing for an upcoming election, with former Prime Minister Robert Fico as the frontrunner.

Q: What is Fico’s stance on Ukraine?

A: Fico has expressed pro-Russian sentiments and has criticized sanctions against Russia. He pledges to veto Ukraine’s NATO membership and calls for reconciliation with Moscow.

Q: Are Slovakia’s allies concerned about Fico’s rhetoric?

A: Yes, EU and NATO leaders worry about a potential shift in Slovakia’s alliances and its impact on maintaining a united front against Russia.

Q: Could Fico align with Hungarian Prime Minister Viktor Orban?

A: There is a possibility of alignment between Fico and Orban, potentially leading to clashes with Brussels on various issues, including the rule of law, the war in Ukraine, and migration.

Q: What leverage does Brussels have in influencing Slovakia?

A: Brussels can withhold EU financial support for Slovakia, which has a high fiscal deficit and relies on external assistance.

Q: How has disinformation affected public opinion in Slovakia?

A: Disinformation has contributed to polarization and skepticism among voters, influencing their support for Ukraine.

Q: What are the potential consequences for Slovakia’s relationship with Ukraine and its allies?

A: The election outcome and subsequent coalition formation will determine the direction of Slovakia’s alliances and its impact on the relationship with Ukraine and its allies.