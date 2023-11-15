Israeli Military’s Calendar Confusion Sparks Controversy

The Israeli military has found itself at the center of a controversy after releasing a video claiming to have discovered a secret terrorist roster in a hospital in Gaza. However, it turns out that the supposed roster was nothing more than a calendar.

In the video, an Israel Defense Forces (IDF) spokesperson showcases various items, including a weapons cache and a room that was allegedly used to hold hostages. Among these items, the spokesperson pointed to a calendar, claiming it was a schedule for Hamas members carrying out guard duties at the hospital.

However, upon closer inspection, it became clear that the calendar contained no names at all. Instead, it simply listed out the days of the week. Social media users were quick to mock the Israeli military’s mistake, jokingly suggesting that the days of the week were the names of the terrorists.

While it is true that the calendar only consisted of the days of the week, it is important to note that it did include a reference to Oct. 7, which was labeled as the “Battle of Al-Aqsa.” This led some to speculate that the calendar was somehow linked to the aftermath of the battle and the subsequent events until Nov. 3.

The origin of the calendar remains unclear. While the IDF claimed it was a secret terrorist roster, there is no evidence to support this claim. Some have suggested that the calendar was simply being used by hospital workers, and that the reference to Oct. 7 may have been added by Israel.

This incident highlights the level of distrust surrounding information coming out of the conflict between Israel and Palestine. Misinformation and propaganda have been rampant on social media since the fighting broke out, making it difficult for people to discern the truth.

It is essential to approach information with caution and seek out reliable sources to gain a clearer understanding of the situation. The conflict has taken a devastating toll on Palestine, with the death toll reportedly exceeding 11,000 according to Gaza’s Health Ministry.

