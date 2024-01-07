Norwegian Mass Killer Seeks Justice, Again

STAVANGER, Norway – Anders Behring Breivik, the Norwegian extremist responsible for the tragic loss of 77 lives in 2011, is making another attempt to sue the Norwegian state for alleged violations of his human rights. This marks his second effort to seek justice in this regard.

Breivik argues that his solitary confinement, which commenced in 2012, amounts to inhumane treatment as outlined by the European Convention of Human Rights. While Norway prioritizes rehabilitation over retribution, Breivik is held in a two-story facility equipped with various amenities, including a kitchen, dining room, and a TV room complete with an Xbox. The complex is adorned with black and white pictures of the Eiffel Tower, projecting a semblance of luxury. Additionally, he has access to a fitness room equipped with exercise equipment alongside three parakeets.

Critics argue that despite these facilities, Breivik’s isolation restricts him from forming meaningful connections with individuals outside the prison walls. Furthermore, his lawyer, Øystein Storrvik, asserts that the denial of letter-writing privileges is another violation of Breivik’s human rights.

Interestingly, a similar claim put forth during a previous case in 2016 was initially accepted but was later overturned in a higher court. Moreover, the European Court of Human Rights subsequently rejected the claim. In 2022, Breivik attempted to seek parole but was ultimately denied due to a lack of demonstrated rehabilitation.

It is essential to remember the profound impact of Breivik’s heinous actions. On July 22, 2011, he orchestrated a bomb attack in Oslo, claiming the lives of eight individuals, before proceeding to a youth camp on Utøya island. Disguised as a police officer, he mercilessly hunted down and killed 69 people, predominantly teenagers. For these crimes, Breivik was handed the harshest possible sentence of 21 years imprisonment, with the possibility of indefinite extension should he continue to pose a risk to society. Throughout the process, he has shown no remorse, characterizing his acts as a crusade against multiculturalism in Norway.

While some perceive Breivik’s multiple engagements with the civil and parole courts as mere attempts to garner attention and reenter the international spotlight, others believe that his actions are fueled by an unwavering commitment to his cause. Lisbeth Kristine Røyneland, who leads a support group for survivors and grieving families affected by the attacks, expresses satisfaction with the decision to deny a live broadcast of Breivik’s remarks during the court proceedings.

The state vehemently refutes Breivik’s claims. Andreas Hjetland, a government attorney, contends that Breivik has exhibited a lack of receptiveness to rehabilitative measures, making it challenging to justify any significant reduction in his sentence.

The trial is set to take place on Monday at Ringerike prison’s gymnasium, located in close proximity to Utøya – a haunting reminder of the tragedy that unfolded over a decade ago.

