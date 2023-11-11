The Discovery of an Ancient Viking Treasure Unearths a Forgotten History of Jomfruland Island

A Norwegian family’s quest for a lost earring took an unexpected turn when they stumbled upon a remarkable Viking treasure buried beneath the surface of their own yard. Armed with a metal detector, the family was hoping to find a modern piece of jewelry, but instead, they uncovered relics that date back over 1200 years.

The metal detector detected a strong signal emanating from beneath a massive tree situated behind their house. Curiosity piqued, the family began to dig, unveiling an astonishing find – two bronze ornaments that were once adorned with gold. Archaeologists have confirmed that these artifacts belong to the Viking Age (A.D. 793 to 1066) and represent the first Viking discoveries on the remote island of Jomfruland in Norway.

Jomfruland, nestled on the southeastern coast of Norway, overlooks the Skagerrak strait and Denmark. Although predominantly a vacation destination, a small permanent population of approximately 75 people resides on the island. The family promptly halted their excavation efforts and contacted local government archaeologists, who were eager to explore the remarkable find further.

The treasures were buried on the family’s property close to the magnificent tree. Experts in the field believe that other valuable artifacts and potentially an entire Viking grave may still lie hidden in the vicinity, awaiting discovery.

Previously, archaeologists had discovered piles of loose rocks known as cairns to the southwest of Jomfruland. These cairns had been speculated to date back to the Viking Age, possibly serving as markers to assert territorial claims over the land and surrounding sea routes. However, there had been no records of human habitation on Jomfruland pre-dating the Middle Ages. The recent unearthing of a burial site belonging to an aristocratic Viking woman provides conclusive evidence that the cairns are indeed the remnants of Viking activity, shedding new light on the island’s forgotten history.

One of the key artifacts recovered from the grave is an elliptical brooch. These particular brooches were commonly worn by Viking women to fasten the shoulder straps of their halter dresses. This specific style dates back to the ninth century. The brooches were typically designed as a pair, with one brooch for each strap. It is expected that another brooch will be discovered soon in the vicinity.

The second artifact, initially difficult to identify, has now been confirmed as a circular brooch. Archaeologists have discovered similar molds for these circular brooches at archaeological sites in Ribe, Denmark, a Viking Age town founded in the sixth century. The intricate engravings on these brooches depict animals and geometric patterns, showcasing the craftsmanship of the time. Both brooches were made of bronze and were gilded with gold, further adding to their splendor.

Unlike many other metal-detecting finds, the artifacts found on the family’s yard have remarkably preserved due to their location. While most relics are discovered on farmland that has undergone plowing, these treasures remained untouched. This fortunate circumstance has contributed to their outstanding condition.

As further exploration and assessment take place, it is uncertain whether the site will be subject to excavation due to its potential status as a protected grave. Preserving the artifacts in situ may be the best course of action to ensure their long-term survival and protection.

This extraordinary discovery has not only enriched our understanding of the Viking presence on Jomfruland but has also awakened a forgotten history that had remained buried for centuries. The Viking treasure serves as a poignant reminder of the island’s connection to a bygone era of valor, craftsmanship, and exploration.

FAQs

Q: How did the family discover the Viking treasures?

A: While searching for a lost earring, the family used a metal detector in their yard and detected a signal beneath a large tree, leading them to unearth the Viking artifacts.

Q: What were the artifacts found in the Viking grave?

A: The artifacts discovered included two bronze ornaments, one elliptical and another circular brooch, which were once adorned with gold.

Q: What do the artifacts indicate about the Viking Age on Jomfruland Island?

A: The findings confirm the existence of the Viking Age on Jomfruland, providing evidence of people living on the island during that era.

Q: What is the significance of the cairns found on Jomfruland?

A: The discovery of the Viking grave suggests that the cairns were indeed created by Vikings, signifying their presence on the island.

Q: Will the site be excavated?

A: The site may remain unexcavated due to its possible protected grave status, with efforts focused on preserving the artifacts in their original location.