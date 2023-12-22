New Article: Unforeseen Circumstances Plague Norwegian Cruise Ship MS Maud in Stormy North Sea

The Norwegian cruise ship MS Maud encountered unexpected challenges during its journey in the treacherous North Sea, experiencing a loss of power after a turbulent rogue wave shattered the windows on the bridge. This unfortunate incident resulted in the vessel’s navigation systems failing and hindered its ability to continue its voyage, as confirmed by Danish authorities and the ship’s owner.

Amidst the chaos caused by the shattered windows, the 266 passengers and 131 crew members onboard the ship were fortunately unharmed, according to the Danish Joint Rescue Coordination Centre. While the main engine remained functional, the power outage affected the ship’s critical navigation systems and radar, leaving the vessel unable to navigate through the stormy waters.

The distressing event occurred approximately 200km (120 miles) off the western coast of Denmark and approximately 330km off the eastern coast of Britain. The forceful winds, characteristic of the North Sea, relentlessly targeted the bridge of the ship, breaching its defenses and allowing water to infiltrate, subsequently leading to the power failure.

Owned by cruise company HX, a unit of Norway’s renowned Hurtigruten Group, the MS Maud commenced its journey from Floroe in Norway and was supposed to reach its destination of Tilbury in the United Kingdom the following day. Hurtigruten promptly addressed the incident in an emailed statement, acknowledging the temporary power loss due to encountering a rogue wave. Moreover, they reassured concerned parties that neither passengers nor crew members reported any significant injuries, emphasizing the stable condition of the ship.

Rescue operations were promptly initiated, and a towage vessel from the civil rescue company Esvagt was expected to arrive at the scene at 2230 GMT to provide assistance. Although the ship’s manual steering capabilities from the engine room allowed for some control, full navigation remained out of reach. Esvagt support vessels were dispatched to aid the ship’s maneuvering until it could be safely towed to a nearby port.

In spite of the unforeseen circumstances, the spokesperson from the rescue center emphasized that there seemed to be no immediate danger to the ship. The captain, who has demonstrated confidence in the ship’s resilience, did not request evacuation measures. This speaks to the measures in place to ensure the safety of passengers and crew members amidst challenging situations.

According to the Danish Meteorological Institute, the area experienced a powerful storm, marked by hurricane-force gusts blowing from the north-west. These adverse weather conditions were projected to persist into the following day, further exacerbating the already precarious situation at sea.

FAQ:

Q: What caused the power outage on the MS Maud?

A: The power outage on the MS Maud was a direct result of a rogue wave shattering the windows on the ship’s bridge.

Q: Were any passengers or crew members injured?

A: Fortunately, no serious injuries were reported among the 266 passengers and 131 crew members on board.

Q: How will the ship be towed to port?

A: A towage vessel from the civil rescue company Esvagt was scheduled to arrive at the ship to assist with towing it to a nearby port.

Q: Is the ship in immediate danger?

A: According to the spokesperson from the rescue center, there doesn’t appear to be any immediate danger to the ship. The captain has not requested evacuation.

Sources:

– Danish Joint Rescue Coordination Centre

– Hurtigruten Group