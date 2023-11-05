Norway’s Conservative Party Prevails in Local Elections, Signaling Political Shift

Norway recently witnessed a significant shift in its political landscape as the center-right opposition party claimed victory in the local elections. For the first time since 1924, the conservatives led by former Prime Minister Erna Solberg outperformed the governing social democratic Labor Party at the local level. The preliminary official figures, encompassing votes from all 356 municipalities and 11 counties, revealed that the conservative Hoeyre party secured 25.9% of the votes, marking a nearly 6 percentage point increase since the last local elections in 2019. On the other hand, the Labor Party, led by Prime Minister Jonas Gahr Støre, received 21.7% of the ballots, experiencing a decline of 3.1 percentage points.

The electoral outcome signals a remarkable departure from the traditional political balance, as the Labor Party had long been dominant in local elections. The conservatives even managed to surpass them in Oslo, the capital city. In light of this triumph, former Prime Minister Solberg expressed her optimism, stating that it wouldn’t be long until the conservatives start working towards forming a new government. Solberg, who served two terms as prime minister from 2013 to 2021, conveyed her aspiration to assume leadership once again, utilizing the progress made in this election as motivation for the campaign in 2025.

The Progress Party, known for its right-wing and anti-immigration stance, secured the third position with 11.4% of the votes, marking a 3.2 percentage point increase since the previous local elections. Overall, the center-right bloc, comprising the Hoeyre party, the Progress Party, the Christian Democrats, and the Liberals, recorded a significant advancement of 10 percentage points. Conversely, the center-left red side, consisting of the Labor Party, the Centrists, the left-wing Socialist Left, the communist Red Party, and the Greens collectively experienced a decline of 11.6 percentage points.

Norwegian local elections, which take place every four years, saw a turnout of just above 62% this year. With over 4.3 million eligible voters in the country, these elections serve as a crucial reflection of public sentiment and can have profound implications for national politics. The victory of the conservative party in these elections underscores a growing skepticism towards the ruling social democratic party, highlighting the changing dynamics within Norway’s political landscape.